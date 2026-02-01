‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back; video sparks debate

The weight of the parcel can be seen affecting the delivery agent's movement, and at one point, he nearly loses his balance.

The delivery worker was required to carry the package up to the sixth floor of the building using the stairs
A video of a delivery agent climbing stairs with an oversized parcel after allegedly being denied the elevator in a residential building has sparked a debate on social media.

In the viral video, the delivery agent is seen carefully climbing the stairs with a big package on his back. The weight of the parcel can be seen affecting his movement, and at one point, he nearly loses his balance. Despite the difficulty, he continues climbing and reaches the apartment where the delivery was scheduled.

However, the parcel appears too large to fit easily through the apartment door, forcing him to manoeuvre awkwardly while trying to enter. As he stumbles once again, a voice from inside the apartment can be heard saying, “Aaram se (Be careful).”

According to the post, the delivery worker was required to carry the package up to the sixth floor of the building using the stairs.

The video has triggered a debate, with many users criticising housing societies that restrict service staff from using main elevators, calling such rules discriminatory and inhumane. “Simple association dont have money for payment of electricity. So they are minimising the use of lift .. simple .. and it falls on delivery guy. Show off must go on,” a user wrote.

“Some how India is still a sick society, we celebrate inhumane practices with pride,” another user commented.

At the same time, others defended the practice, arguing that separate elevators or staircases are often designated for service workers to manage crowding or building regulations. “The story may be different…the society may not have service lifts and only passengers lift of less capacity and weightage..some time third party use these and lifts break down often and hence , many have put restrictions and need to take residents permission at security,” a third user argued.

 

Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement