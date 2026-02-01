‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back; video sparks debate

The delivery worker was required to carry the package up to the sixth floor of the building using the stairs (Image source: @DealsDhamaka/X)

A video of a delivery agent climbing stairs with an oversized parcel after allegedly being denied the elevator in a residential building has sparked a debate on social media.

In the viral video, the delivery agent is seen carefully climbing the stairs with a big package on his back. The weight of the parcel can be seen affecting his movement, and at one point, he nearly loses his balance. Despite the difficulty, he continues climbing and reaches the apartment where the delivery was scheduled.

However, the parcel appears too large to fit easily through the apartment door, forcing him to manoeuvre awkwardly while trying to enter. As he stumbles once again, a voice from inside the apartment can be heard saying, “Aaram se (Be careful).”