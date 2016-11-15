Post-demonetisation, Modi’s 96-yr-old mother gets notes exchanged at the bank, and tweeple love her for it

Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba Modi for supporting her son’s initiative and setting an example. Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba Modi for supporting her son’s initiative and setting an example.

While much of the social media space has been taken up by disgruntled people thanks to the unexpected demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by PM Narendra Modi on November 8, Netizens are now applauding his nonagenarian mother for setting an example. A photograph of Modi’s mother Hiraba visiting a bank at her village in Gandhinagar, just like other citizens, and exchanging her old notes in view of the demonetisation of the high value currency notes has gone viral.

Accompanied by relatives, Hiraba, who was in a wheelchair, came to a branch of Oriental Bank of Commerce at Raisan village this morning and got notes worth Rs 4,500 exchanged. She came to the bank with Rs 500 notes, got the mandatory form filled, put her thumb impression on the form and exchanged her money.

Over the past week, banks across India have seen unprecedented activity with people from all walks of life making a beeline to deposit, exchange and withdraw money. Ever since ATMs became functional from November 11 onwards, cash lasts for barely a couple of hours with people desperate to withdraw money for their daily expenses. Amid such furore, this gesture by Modi’s mother has been well-received by many.

After receiving a new note of Rs 2,000, she also displayed it in front of the media persons, who virtually mobbed her as they sought her reaction. Soon after, both the news and photo went viral on social media, and Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba for supporting her son’s initiative and setting an example.

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi aged 95, reaches bank to exchange her notes !! This is an example

A big Morale booster for all of us !! pic.twitter.com/6W75Vpu2hV — seema choudhary (@Seems3r) November 15, 2016

When 95 years old PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi could stand up in queue then why not Mayawati & Mamata? She is an inspiration for all of us — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 15, 2016

WATCH PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi exchanges Notes at a bank in Gandhinagar

Simplicty Personified #DeMonetisationpic.twitter.com/FiqrDmQsOV — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 15, 2016

Narendra Modi’s mother waiting at the bank just made Sonia Gandhi’s son waiting at the bank look a little silly. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) November 15, 2016

@Seems3r A good example set by our PM also letting his 94yr old mother to visit bank in distress and he is nowhere around. She barely walks. — Karan Sharma (@Karan_changeind) November 15, 2016

Rahul Gandhi queues up at SBI branch

Bhakts – Dramebaaz

Heeraben Modi reaches bank in Gandhinagar

Bhakts – Mother India#heerabenmodi — Afroz Malik (@afrozmalikS) November 15, 2016

Don’t glorify it because she is Modi’s mother. Appreciate it because elderlies are willing to take inconvenience to support the move. https://t.co/hnBIj0jWWO — Bhak Sala (@bhak_sala) November 15, 2016

If PM Modi’s 94-yr-old Mother Heeraben Modi Can Line Up At Bank Queue To Exchange Currency, Why Can’t You?#RushForCash #BlackMoney pic.twitter.com/LHqXw9zssJ — Bindas Ladki (@bindasladki) November 15, 2016

There are some, though, who have called it a publicity stunt.

Two certainties whenever Modi messes up and needs Sympathy

1. Cries from stage about his ‘Sacrifice’

2. Uses his mother for Photo Op — Joy (@Joydas) November 15, 2016

One of the least attractive things about Modi is how he seemingly uses his elderly mother as a political prop https://t.co/bMOiSSfYOn — Mihir Sharma (@mihirssharma) November 15, 2016

How many hours did Modi’s mother have to wait in line outside the bank? — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) November 15, 2016

When Modi ran out of all options to calm the masses & his croc tears also backlashed, he sent his mother Heeraben Modi to garner sympathy ?? — Surbhi Sondhi (@RisingSurbhi) November 15, 2016

Rahul Gandhi is far far better than #Feku modi. At least rahul himself came to bank to exchange. He didnt bother his mother. #NakaraModi — T H E D E M O N (@Saood_Jamal) November 15, 2016

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.

