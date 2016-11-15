Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Post-demonetisation, Modi’s 96-yr-old mother gets notes exchanged at the bank, and tweeple love her for it

'Ma tujhe salaam' seems to be the popular sentiment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 16, 2016 12:49:12 pm
Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba Modi for supporting her son's initiative and setting an example. Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba Modi for supporting her son’s initiative and setting an example.
While much of the social media space has been taken up by disgruntled people thanks to the unexpected demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by PM Narendra Modi on November 8, Netizens are now applauding his nonagenarian mother for setting an example. A photograph of Modi’s mother Hiraba visiting a bank at her village in Gandhinagar, just like other citizens, and exchanging her old notes in view of the demonetisation of the high value currency notes has gone viral.

Accompanied by relatives, Hiraba, who was in a wheelchair, came to a branch of Oriental Bank of Commerce at Raisan village this morning and got notes worth Rs 4,500 exchanged. She came to the bank with Rs 500 notes, got the mandatory form filled, put her thumb impression on the form and exchanged her money.

Over the past week, banks across India have seen unprecedented activity with people from all walks of life making a beeline to deposit, exchange and withdraw money. Ever since ATMs became functional from November 11 onwards, cash lasts for barely a couple of hours with people desperate to withdraw money for their daily expenses. Amid such furore, this gesture by Modi’s mother has been well-received by many.

After receiving a new note of Rs 2,000, she also displayed it in front of the media persons, who virtually mobbed her as they sought her reaction. Soon after, both the news and photo went viral on social media, and Netizens have been profusely praising Hiraba for supporting her son’s initiative and setting an example.

 

There are some, though, who have called it a publicity stunt.

 

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.

