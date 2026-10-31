Delivery executive falls into Hyderabad’s flooded drain, later rescued. Watch video

A 46-year-old delivery agent with Zepto fell into a flooded drain while on a delivery assignment in the Durgam Cheruvu area in Hyderabad during Friday’s heavy rainfall.

On being informed by residents, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot to help Ghantasala Arjun Kumar. Due to extreme conditions and strong water currents, the rescue mission became difficult.

Rescue teams pulled Kumar out of the drain safely, as the video shows a heavy flow of water in the drain.

Watch the video

#Telangana #Hyderabad- A 46-year-old, #zepto delivery executive who was on his way to deliver an order accidentally fell into an open drain along with his motorcycle amid heavy floodwaters near Vittal Rao Nagar. Police & #NDRF teams rushed to the spot and successfully pulling him out

🎥@tweet_aneri — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 30, 2026

As the rescue team pulled the man out of the drain, loud cheers of celebration filled the air. Kumar escaped without injuries; however, his motorcycle remained in the flooded drain as water levels increased.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Two-wheeler drivers and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling through waterlogged roads.

The incident follows heavy weather disturbances across Telangana due to Cyclone Arnab. Cyclone Arnab made landfall on the Indian coast between 2 am and 8 pm on Wednesday.

The remnants of the cyclone are influencing rainfall across eastern India and parts of central India, with Telangana among the regions experiencing intense rainfall.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for various parts of Telangana from November 2 to 3 the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).