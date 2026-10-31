Delivery executive falls into Hyderabad’s flooded drain, later rescued. Watch video

The incident follows heavy weather disturbances across Telangana due to Cyclone Arnab.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readOct 31, 2026 08:10 PM IST
drainZepto delivery agent Arjun Kumar falls into flooded drain in Hyderabad. (photo credit X/ Siraj Noorani)
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A 46-year-old delivery agent with Zepto fell into a flooded drain while on a delivery assignment in the Durgam Cheruvu area in Hyderabad during Friday’s heavy rainfall.

On being informed by residents, police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot to help Ghantasala Arjun Kumar. Due to extreme conditions and strong water currents, the rescue mission became difficult.

Rescue teams pulled Kumar out of the drain safely, as the video shows a heavy flow of water in the drain.

Watch the video

As the rescue team pulled the man out of the drain, loud cheers of celebration filled the air. Kumar escaped without injuries; however, his motorcycle remained in the flooded drain as water levels increased.

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Two-wheeler drivers and pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling through waterlogged roads.

The incident follows heavy weather disturbances across Telangana due to Cyclone Arnab. Cyclone Arnab made landfall on the Indian coast between 2 am and 8 pm on Wednesday.

The remnants of the cyclone are influencing rainfall across eastern India and parts of central India, with Telangana among the regions experiencing intense rainfall.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for various parts of Telangana from November 2 to 3 the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

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