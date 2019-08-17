Watch: Food delivery boy’s soulful singing leaves Netizens impressed

Social media has become a great way to unravel the hidden talents of people, who with a helping hand can get an opportunity that they deserve. This is exactly what a Facebook user living in Guwahati did for a talented artist who came to deliver food at his residence. He shared a video of the delivery personnel singing a popular song, ushering the attention ‘he deserves”.

The video, shared by Anirban Chakraborty, features Pranjit Haloi, a young man working for a popular food-delivery app singing the iconic hit ‘Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara’. According to his post, Chakraborty found out that Haloi wished to be a singer through his profile on the app and requested him to sing.

“I saw in the app that ‘he wishes to become a singer someday’…I planned and requested him to sing a song. He is so good that I made this video…I request everyone to watch and help to fulfil his dreams,” he wrote online.

Many took to the comment section to appreciate Chakraborty’s efforts and also to appreciate Haloi’s soulful singing. The video garnered a lot of attention online. The latest video comes at an interesting time as very recently, a video of a woman singing at a local train station went viral and later went on to grab even a spot on reality televsion. Last year, in Pakistan, a man doing odd jobs as a house painter too emegered as a social media star after his singing video went viral, attracting praises from even across the border even as he went on to secure a music album deal. Many wished the same for Haloi as well.

The song, originally sung by K.J Yesudas, is an evergreen romantic hit from the movie Chitchor, starring Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab and Master Rajoo.