Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Watch: Agent delivers food order an hour late, is welcomed with ‘tika’ and ‘aarti’

While sharing the video of the unique welcome, Sanjeev Tyagi thanked the food delivery service for fulfilling the order despite the heavy traffic in Delhi.

Traffic and unpredictable weather in Delhi make it difficult for instant food delivery agents to do their job on time. Many food delivery agents often get delayed which results in customers complaining about tardy services.

However, a food delivery agent from Zomato received a warm welcome even after he delivered an order an hour late.

This welcome was given by a businessman named Sanjeev Tyagi, who goes by his Instagram user name @sanjeevkumar220268.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Tyagi (@sanjeevkumar220268)

Tyagi shared a video of him putting a tika on the delivery man and showering flower petals on him from his aarti thali. The delivery man graciously accepts this welcome and breaks into a smile. Tyagi also sings Aayiye Aapka Intezaar Tha, a Bollywood song from the 1994 film Vijaypath.

While sharing the video of this wholesome interaction on Instagram, Tyagi wrote, “Getting your order despite “Dilli ka traffic”. Thank you Zomato . #zomato #dussehra #delhitraffic #traffic #haldiram #cholebhature”.

So far, the video has gathered over 5.6 lakh likes on Instagram since it was posted on October 5.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “But this is way better than those who just start abusing and beating respect 4u sir ”. Another person remarked, “Give delivery guys respect, i have seen them delivering on cycle and rain”.

Many people also appreciated the delivery man’s pleasant reaction. “Delivery boy passed the vibe check,” an Instagram user wrote.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 04:58:03 pm
