DelhiWinters trends on Twitter as temperature plunges and smog engulfs city

Delhi woke up to a cold Monday as the temperature stood at 7 degree Celsius and smog caused poor visibility all over the city. As of 9.20 am, the visibility in Delhi’s Safdarjung area was at 25 metre and at Palam was 50 m.

This year, the average minimum temperature from January 1 to 8 was 4.6 degree. This made it the lowest average for the first week of January in about nine years. In light of the persisting cold and fog, schools in Delhi have been directed to extend their winter vacations till January 15.

Amid the cold wave and inhospitable weather conditions, many Delhi residents took to Twitter to talk about the weather using #DelhiWinters.

Delhi winter has chosen to give Shimla a serious run for its money. Bas barf ki kami hai. — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) January 9, 2023

Waking up in Delhi in winter should be an Olympic sport. — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) January 4, 2023

Me after washing hands in this chilling Delhi winter. 😱 pic.twitter.com/oAAAwOXqJf — राहुल (ऑफीशियल) (@rahulpassi) January 7, 2023

Let’s start a sewa wave amidst the #ColdWave– together!🥹🙌🏽 Donate a blanket in just 220 rupees using the link https://t.co/uTCwFwwzX0#delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/IRpPJwW4Hs — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) January 8, 2023

Not only is there a lack of signage and markings on Delhi roads, but at many points along the stretch, the street lights are off as well. So we drive with trucks not keeping their lane and almost no visibility! #delhifog pic.twitter.com/3hzckjlsyY — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) January 9, 2023

Delhi making sure to make every kashmiri this winter feel at home🥹🥶 — Dr. 👁 (@ibhatttt) January 8, 2023

Please people, look around at the stray animals around you – dogs especially – they’re freezing just as you are. Can you provide bedding /blankets for the strays around you? They’re so very cold. Anything torn/rejected lying in your house will help them! #delhiwinter — Rukmini Kumar (@rukminikumar) January 6, 2023

I can’t even see the outside road clearly ,😱 #delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/y6aB0N5oJh — 𝓨𝓸𝓰𝓲 (@YSJangid) January 9, 2023

While people poked fun at the dropping temperatures, many also used the hashtag to talk about how winters can be especially harsh for the underprivileged and asked for better infrastructure for the homeless.

