Monday, Jan 09, 2023

#DelhiWinters trends on Twitter as temperature plunges and smog engulfs city

As per IMD, a cold wave is recorded when the minimum temperature drops below 4 degree Celsius.

Delhi winters, delhi winter 2023, Delhi smog, fog in Delhi, cold wave in Delhi, Delhi winter memes, indian expressThis year, the average minimum temperature from January 1 to 8 was 4.6 degree.

Delhi woke up to a cold Monday as the temperature stood at 7 degree Celsius and smog caused poor visibility all over the city. As of 9.20 am, the visibility in Delhi’s Safdarjung area was at 25 metre and at Palam was 50 m.

This year, the average minimum temperature from January 1 to 8 was 4.6 degree. This made it the lowest average for the first week of January in about nine years. In light of the persisting cold and fog, schools in Delhi have been directed to extend their winter vacations till January 15.

Amid the cold wave and inhospitable weather conditions, many Delhi residents took to Twitter to talk about the weather using #DelhiWinters.

Comparing the cold of Delhi with that of hill stations, a Twitter user wrote, “Delhi winter has chosen to give Shimla a serious run for its money. Bas barf ki kami hai”. Another person said, “Delhi making sure to make every kashmiri this winter feel at home”.

While people poked fun at the dropping temperatures, many also used the hashtag to talk about how winters can be especially harsh for the underprivileged and asked for better infrastructure for the homeless.

A Twitter user wrote, “Please people, look around at the stray animals around you – dogs especially – they’re freezing just as you are. Can you provide bedding /blankets for the strays around you? They’re so very cold. Anything torn/rejected lying in your house will help them! #delhiwinter”.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:09 IST
