Thursday, June 16, 2022
Did it rain or not? Delhites confused as #DelhiRains trends on Twitter

As per the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to see rainfall from Thursday to Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 2:14:53 pm
Delhi rains, Delhi rains some parts of city, Delhi rains 2022, Delhi rain tweets, Delhi rain memes, Indian ExpressOn Thursday morning, ANI had reported that areas like Pandav Nagar and Bhairav Baba Road were waterlogged which led to traffic congestion.

Delhi witnessed rain early Thursday prompting many residents to tweet about the much-needed relief offered by the showers.

This came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast “widespread rainfall over Western Himalayan region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi & Uttar Pradesh during 16th-18th June.”

However, as it turns out many parts of Delhi did not see any rains which caused many people to express their confusion and disappointment on Twitter.

Expressing the elusive nature of today’s rain, a Twitter user wrote, “Delhi rains are like Batman, all the action happens in night when no one is around to witness it except a few burglars, vagabonds, & poets. #DelhiRains”.

Another person wrote, “Funny seeing #Delhirains trending while I see scorching sun outside sucking life out of people.”

While many people enjoyed the temporary drop in temperature caused by the rain, some also highlighted the infrastructure problems such as water logging that got aggravated by the showers.

Tagging the government officials in a tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “As it is rains are about to start in Delhi, and post that this nuisance is bound to aggravate.. with all mosquitoes breeding, stinking and making habitation more cumbersome. #DelhiRains #swachhataapp @ArvindKejriwal @shivcharangoel @LtGovDelhi @p_sahibsingh”.

