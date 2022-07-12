Delhirains, #Mumbairains trend on Twitter, memes galore

#Delhirains and #Mumbairains started trending on Twitter Tuesday after showers were reported in both cities. Memes poking fun at the excitement over the showers in Delhi were also galore on social media. Tweets about travelling to the office amid the rain also flooded the platform.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its suburbs which received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. A PTI report said that water-logging issues were not reported in the city and train services were not disrupted.

The IMD has forecast “moderate” rainfall across Delhi on Tuesday. After the national capital witnessed rain, a travel advisory was issued by Delhi traffic police. No major waterlogging was reported, however, traffic officials have estimated a minor slowdown of traffic.

On Monday, Mumbai and its adjoining areas received moderate showers. At least five people were killed and two others were reported missing in Gadchiroli. After the incessant downpour, the water level in many rivers in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose.

People waiting to post Chai-Pakora pics:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/LINf8M8nZ4 — Hatim – Yemen Ka Shehzaada (@Hatim_YKS) July 11, 2022

It has started to rain.

It was humid like hell. Hope we get some respite now. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DcPbuxmkSw — Meetu kaul (@kaulmeetubhat) July 12, 2022