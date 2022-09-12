DelhiMetro trends on Twitter as technical snags disrupt services on Yellow Line, commuters express disappointment

The Delhi Metro, which caters to lakhs of commuters on a daily basis, faced disruptions on its Yellow Line Monday morning. It was reported that the metro services were disrupted around 6.45 am between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations. The hashtag DelhiMetro trended on Twitter as netizens shared videos of crowded metro stations.

In a Twitter update at 7.05 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote, “Yellow Line Update. Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines.” At 10.12 am, DMRC wrote that normal services had resumed.

However, this delay during peak office hours led to much inconvenience for the commuters who took to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment.

Metro not work since last 3 days . From Huda city Centre to Sultanpur. People waiting on metro station for atleast half n hour at iffco chowk . Sultanpur management is soo poor that the officers did not care to show people the right direction . #dissapointed #metro #delhimetro pic.twitter.com/6WYkaANOkZ — Avika Dhama (@dhama_avika) September 12, 2022

@OfficialDMRC You should provide a note to all the passengers stating that The DMRC is responsible for the delay or inconvenience caused. It would be helpful for at least Students and Working employees. — $arthhakkk🇮🇳 (@sarthhakkk9) September 12, 2022

What morning hustle looks like in delhi when metro goes off for some days!#delhimetro pic.twitter.com/gJlTfyu42G — Alankrit (@_alankrittt) September 12, 2022

Extremely heavy traffic on the roads going from #Chattarpur towards #Gurgaon due to #TechnicalSnag in #DelhiMetro. People can be seen asking for a lift, public transport running at double the capacity, others can be seen walking towards #GuruDronacharya. #DMRC — Rashpreet kaur (@rashpreet_kaur5) September 12, 2022

Commuters taking a ride in trucks to reach their offices as Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line faces disruption.#delhimetro #YellowLine pic.twitter.com/Kf7xbNB7O7 — Ravi Prakash Kumar (@RaviPksThakur) September 12, 2022

No metro for gurgaon today… technical issues again. From last few months metro is not working the way it was working earlier. #delhi #delhimetro #news #update #delhinews — Nitin Ranolia (@ngolag101) September 12, 2022

Atleast @OfficialDMRC should have informed at every station that metro will go till Sultanpur only on yellow line. Heavy crowd and jam there#delhimetro — Nawaz (@Nawaz18_here) September 12, 2022

@OfficialDMRC should see the plight of passengers outside the sultanpur metro. Because of unplanned maintenance and not being able to do it in scheduled time people are suffering. Obviously it’s India so no one is answerable. #delhimetro — piyush🇮🇳 (@piyushbihani707) September 12, 2022

#delhimetro There needs to be live notifications regarding metro snags on DMRC webpage. — ady (@ady24mm) September 12, 2022

This is beyond thoughts,, too much crowd that too happened on morning office hours and the mismanagement.!#delhimetro #metroissue@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/nJuNTWcD21 — n00b (@TheDeadn00b_) September 12, 2022

Sharing a video of a jampacked metro station, a Twitter user wrote, “Metro not working since last 3 days. From Huda city Centre to Sultanpur. People waiting on metro station for atleast half n hour at iffco chowk . Sultanpur management is soo poor that the officers did not care to show people the right direction. #dissapointed #metro #delhimetro”.

People also shared videos and pictures of passengers seeking lifts in trucks in a bid to reach their offices. Talking about the jam caused by disrupted metro services, a Twitter user wrote, “Extremely heavy traffic on the roads going from #Chattarpur towards #Gurgaon due to #TechnicalSnag in #DelhiMetro. People can be seen asking for a lift, public transport running at double the capacity, others can be seen walking towards #GuruDronacharya. #DMRC”.

Netizens also urged DMRC to provide quicker live updates about delays in metro services so that others can avoid the affected routes. “#delhimetro There needs to be live notifications regarding metro snags on DMRC webpage,” a Twitter user remarked.