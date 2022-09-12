scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

#DelhiMetro trends on Twitter as technical snags disrupt services on Yellow Line, commuters express disappointment

The services at Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations reportedly stopped around 6.45 am and were resumed close to 10 am.

Delhi metro, Delhi metro halted, Delhi metro yellow line delay, Sultanpur and Ghitorni station metro service disrupted, Delhi metro service disrupted, DMRC tweets, Indian expressWith over 250 stations, the Delhi Metro has the most extensive metro network in India.

The Delhi Metro, which caters to lakhs of commuters on a daily basis, faced disruptions on its Yellow Line Monday morning. It was reported that the metro services were disrupted around 6.45 am between Sultanpur and Ghitorni stations. The hashtag DelhiMetro trended on Twitter as netizens shared videos of crowded metro stations.

In a Twitter update at 7.05 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote, “Yellow Line Update. Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines.” At 10.12 am, DMRC wrote that normal services had resumed.

ALSO READ |‘If Delhi Metro was a person…’: Twitter user’s post wins the internet

However, this delay during peak office hours led to much inconvenience for the commuters who took to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment.

Sharing a video of a jampacked metro station, a Twitter user wrote, “Metro not working since last 3 days. From Huda city Centre to Sultanpur. People waiting on metro station for atleast half n hour at iffco chowk . Sultanpur management is soo poor that the officers did not care to show people the right direction. #dissapointed #metro #delhimetro”.

People also shared videos and pictures of passengers seeking lifts in trucks in a bid to reach their offices. Talking about the jam caused by disrupted metro services, a Twitter user wrote, “Extremely heavy traffic on the roads going from #Chattarpur towards #Gurgaon due to #TechnicalSnag in #DelhiMetro. People can be seen asking for a lift, public transport running at double the capacity, others can be seen walking towards #GuruDronacharya. #DMRC”.

Netizens also urged DMRC to provide quicker live updates about delays in metro services so that others can avoid the affected routes. “#delhimetro There needs to be live notifications regarding metro snags on DMRC webpage,” a Twitter user remarked.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:14:05 pm
