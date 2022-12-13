scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

#Delhiairport trends on Twitter amid long queues, delayed check-ins as users share videos, photos

Fewer counters, smaller space, an increased number of passengers and limited security staff have led to the chaos, according to Delhi airport officials.

Delhi airport, delhi airport chaos, delhi airport terminal 3, delhi airport t3, delhi airport long queue, indian expressSocial media platforms have been flooded with videos and photographs as users vent their frustration.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 has turned chaotic with long queues of passengers waiting for immigration and security check-in. Even a day after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the airport, complaints against the airport have been flooding social media.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos and photographs as users vent their frustration. Scores of men and women are seen standing in long queues and luggage bags are seen lined at Terminal 3. Few users have been comparing the airport to the fish market, ration shops etc.

Terminal 3 handles more than 500 domestic and 250 international flights. In the wake of the heavy rush at the airport, flights have been reduced from 22 flights per hour to 19 flights per hour, as per officials. Airport officials cited fewer counters, smaller space, an increased number of passengers and limited security staff as the reason behind the chaos.

Advertisement

After reports of long security check queues, delays in boarding and a lack of smooth management, Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visited the airport on Monday. “The action points that we have decided, together as a collective today, hopefully, we’ll see a resolving of this in the next 10 days,” Scindia told a news channel after his visit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

Airport officials told The Indian Express that they are managing operations with only 5,000 CISF staffers — a number that has remained the same since 2017. Sources said, these 5,000 security personnel cover the entire airport, every terminal, cargo area, offices, airport gates and security check.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:46:26 pm
Next Story

BJP-led Centre neglected Meghalaya, NE: Mamata

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close