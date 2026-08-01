Delhi woman quits UPI for 3 months: ‘Stopped my impulse spending’

A Delhi woman’s three-month experiment of cutting back on UPI payments has gone viral after she revealed how switching to cash changed the way she thinks about money.
In an Instagram video, content creator Sadaf shared that she has been relying mostly on cash for her everyday expenses instead of making digital payments. She described the move as her “biggest achievement in the last 6 months”, saying it has made her more mindful of where her money goes.
Explaining the reason behind the experiment, Sadaf said she is currently in the third month of avoiding UPI for most purchases and has noticed a significant difference in her spending habits.
“The biggest difference is that I’m way more conscious of my spending now. UPI mein kya hota ki it’s so easy to make 5 small payments, and it doesn’t feel like much. Suddenly I spend Rs 1,000 without even realising it,” she said.
She explained that paying in cash feels very different because handing over notes makes every expense feel more real. “Every time I hand over a Rs 500 note, I feel the money leaving my wallet. I know how much I spend, how much is left with me. That alone has almost stopped my impulse spending,” she said.
According to her, cash has also simplified budgeting. Instead of opening a banking app to check her balance, she can instantly see how much money she has left in her wallet, making it easier to stay within her spending limit.
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At the same time, Sadaf admitted that avoiding UPI completely is not always possible. There are times when shopkeepers cannot return change, or she does not have the right denomination, making digital payments the more practical option.
To strike a balance, she now follows what she calls an 80:20 rule—keeping about 80 per cent of her spending money in cash while using UPI only when paying with cash becomes inconvenient.
“Overall I am not going back to using UPI full time. This experiment has genuinely changed the way I spend money and for now I am sticking with mostly cash. Let’s see how it goes over the next few months,” she concluded.
Her video sparked a conversation online, with many users sharing similar experiences.
“Unfortunately most people don’t accept cash anymoreeee especially zomato/blinkit idk why they have cod as an option even. Heck even the post office said this week, maam upi please lol,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Unfortunately no one has change anymore and the vendors are not even ready to give 10 rs in change.”
“It’s great we must use cash. That’s value for money. Else it’s invisible paper… Just vanishes without value….,” read another response.
“I have started doing this ..cause my money disappears from my account..but stays in my purse,” another user shared.