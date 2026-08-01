Delhi woman quits UPI for 3 months: ‘Stopped my impulse spending’

The woman described the move as her “biggest achievement in the last 6 months”

A Delhi woman’s three-month experiment of cutting back on UPI payments has gone viral after she revealed how switching to cash changed the way she thinks about money.

In an Instagram video, content creator Sadaf shared that she has been relying mostly on cash for her everyday expenses instead of making digital payments. She described the move as her “biggest achievement in the last 6 months”, saying it has made her more mindful of where her money goes.

Explaining the reason behind the experiment, Sadaf said she is currently in the third month of avoiding UPI for most purchases and has noticed a significant difference in her spending habits.