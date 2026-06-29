‘Real baddie’: Delhi woman turns heads driving Porsche in salwar kameez

A Delhi-based woman is making waves after a video of her driving a luxury Porsche while dressed in a salwar kameez went viral across social media platforms. The video has amassed more than a million views, with users praising the striking contrast between Nikki Dahiya’s traditional attire and the sleek car.

In the video, Dahiya is seen wearing a salwar kameez with her dupatta neatly covering her head as she cruises down the road in the luxury sports car. Dahiya, who has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, regularly shares content featuring luxury cars. Her profile includes multiple videos of her driving premium and high-performance cars, indicating that her interest in luxury vehicles is well established rather than a one-time social media stunt.