‘Real baddie’: Delhi woman turns heads driving Porsche in salwar kameez

A Delhi-based woman is making waves after a video of her driving a luxury Porsche while dressed in a salwar kameez went viral across social media platforms. The video has amassed more than a million views, with users praising the striking contrast between Nikki Dahiya’s traditional attire and the sleek car.
In the video, Dahiya is seen wearing a salwar kameez with her dupatta neatly covering her head as she cruises down the road in the luxury sports car. Dahiya, who has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, regularly shares content featuring luxury cars. Her profile includes multiple videos of her driving premium and high-performance cars, indicating that her interest in luxury vehicles is well established rather than a one-time social media stunt.
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The video has nearly three million likes at the time of writing this report. Several users praised the influencer for effortlessly breaking stereotypes. “She’s the really baddie” an Instagram user wrote. “She is exactly who she thinks she is,” another user commented.
“Not your average Indian aunty,” a third user reacted.
The car featured in the viral video is a Porsche 718 Boxster, a convertible sports car that was sold in India from 2017 until it was discontinued in 2024, NDTV reported. At its launch, the car had an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 81.63 lakh. The roadster is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 298 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission. It could sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 275 kmph, making it one of the quickest entry-level sports cars in Porsche’s lineup.
DISCLAIMER: This article is trending on social media and is only for informational and entertainment purposes.