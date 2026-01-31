Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like

A Delhi-based woman’s late-night ride on the Mumbai Metro has sparked a wider conversation online about safety, freedom, and how differently women experience public spaces across Indian cities.

Instagram user Divya shared a video of her journey around 12.10 am, capturing a slice of everyday life inside the Metro, groups chatting animatedly after a concert, commuters laughing, and people standing close yet still respecting each other’s space. Nothing dramatic happened, but for Divya, that ordinariness was exactly what made the moment powerful.

Having grown up in Delhi, she explained that simply being on public transport past midnight without anxiety felt deeply emotional. In her caption, she wrote, “As a woman who grew up in Delhi, it made me so emotional to be in public transport post midnight wearing whatever I want and watching people be so civilized and mindful.” She added that the same sense of order carried over even at a crowded Metro station after a concert she had attended earlier that night.