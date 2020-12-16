Delhi witnesses lowest temperature this season so far, jokes take over on social media

Delhi recorded one of the coldest days in recent years on Tuesday. (Express file photo/ Amit Mehra)

After sudden rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR), a severe cold wave gripped Delhi and nearby regions Tuesday as icy winds blowing from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 4.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five degrees below normal this morning. At Jafarpur, the mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

As the temperature plummeted, netizens took to social media to share memes and jokes about the sudden change in the weather and how they are bracing themselves for the colder days ahead.

no one: winter in Delhi: Feel the pain 😉 — ᴮᴱarpi⁷💜 (@staygoldgugie) December 15, 2020

Somebody close the freezer door. #DelhiWeather — Gautam Verma (@GautmaxxMusic) December 15, 2020

Massive cold wave in Delhi NCR. Still better than corona wave any day. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 15, 2020

Me to Delhi winters –

Kya karu main marjaau? — Shades of Moon (@shadesofmoon) December 15, 2020

Never thought something like this would make me happy but I’m so glad it’s finally gotten cold enough to actually enjoy wearing a mask in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/rBbVN2sGd2 — Meera Sapra (@meerasapra) December 14, 2020

Delhi people : there’s no cold in mumbai

Mumbai people: pic.twitter.com/D4xVLYy4jZ — Prince__ (@princxxz__10) December 15, 2020

The weather department has forecast that the mercury will fall further over the next three days, both during night and day.

