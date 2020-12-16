scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Top news

Delhi witnesses lowest temperature this season so far, jokes take over on social media

As the temperature plummeted, netizens took to social media to share memes and jokes about the sudden change in the weather and how they were bracing themselves for the colder days ahead.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2020 10:35:06 pm
Delhi recorded one of the coldest days in recent years on Tuesday. (Express file photo/ Amit Mehra)

After sudden rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR), a severe cold wave gripped Delhi and nearby regions Tuesday as icy winds blowing from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 4.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five degrees below normal this morning. At Jafarpur, the mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, PTI reported.

As the temperature plummeted, netizens took to social media to share memes and jokes about the sudden change in the weather and how they are bracing themselves for the colder days ahead.

The weather department has forecast that the mercury will fall further over the next three days, both during night and day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 16: Latest News

Advertisement