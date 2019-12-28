Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

As Delhi shivers, people are sharing relatable memes to show how it feels

With #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters trending on Twitter, it's raining jokes and memes online. Here's how people are coping up with the shivers as NCR temperature dipped on Saturday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2019 5:04:27 pm
People in Delhi NCR-region woke up to bone-chilling cold this weekend as the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted below 3 degrees in various parts of the city in the morning. Dense fog enveloped the region reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets.

Since 1992, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was 2.4 degrees Celsius on December 30, 2013 and 2.3 degrees Celsius on December 11, 1996. The all-time record of low is zero degrees on December 27 in 1930, an IMD official said.

As meteorologists warned that temperatures can dip further, Delhi-NCR netizens took to social media to share jokes and memes.

Soon, #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters began to trend on Twitter. Here’s how people are coping up with the shivers as Delhi freezes.

Sample these:

