As Delhi shivers, people are sharing relatable memes to show how it feels

With #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters trending on Twitter, it’s raining jokes and memes online. With #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters trending on Twitter, it’s raining jokes and memes online.

People in Delhi NCR-region woke up to bone-chilling cold this weekend as the minimum temperature in the city dropped to 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature plummeted below 3 degrees in various parts of the city in the morning. Dense fog enveloped the region reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets.

Since 1992, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was 2.4 degrees Celsius on December 30, 2013 and 2.3 degrees Celsius on December 11, 1996. The all-time record of low is zero degrees on December 27 in 1930, an IMD official said.

As meteorologists warned that temperatures can dip further, Delhi-NCR netizens took to social media to share jokes and memes.

Soon, #DelhiWeather and #DelhiWinters began to trend on Twitter. Here’s how people are coping up with the shivers as Delhi freezes.

Sample these:

Delhi ki Sardi

please check your water temperature before take bath..

Happy winters 🥶🥶🥶🥶 😂😂 #DelhiWeather #DelhiWinters #DelhiWinters pic.twitter.com/l7N7RcsT25 — Sarabjeet kaur (@sarabjeet_123) December 28, 2019

When a scarf isn’t warm enough so you decide to wear your living room carpet instead. #DelhiWinters 🥶 pic.twitter.com/SIisAIR6XD — Lil Panks (@LilPanks) December 28, 2019

South Indian guy: I’ll go to Delhi for winter internship, it’ll be so much fun.. After coming to Delhi: pic.twitter.com/waxxMSsfpN — Shobhit Singh (@shobhit_sk) December 28, 2019

2.4 degrees in Delhi! Coldest winter in 118 years. More rain is expected next week and as a result the temperature is expected to go down even further…. pic.twitter.com/ojUEnAMAH8 — Sachin Madaan (@sachin_madaan) December 28, 2019

Fellow Delhiites,

If you have taken a bath today in this temperature, please collect your ‘Nobel Prize for Winter-snaan’ from me before I change my mind. — Mukul Sharma (@mukuljrsharma) December 28, 2019

Delhi ki Janta right now:- thand bc 😅 pic.twitter.com/5eS9TIWqny — 𝖉î𝖕™ (@AtheistDip) December 28, 2019

At the exit gate of Delhi Airport after coming from pleasant 18° weather of #Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/qo2tn7Gv3D — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) December 27, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd