Metro vs AQI 30: Couple who lived in Delhi and Bengaluru compare cities

For Vancha, however, one of the biggest differences between the two cities is how safe she feels while going about her daily life.

For anyone who has spent years in both Delhi and Bengaluru, comparing the two cities can bring up very different memories—from food and weather to traffic, nightlife and everyday life. A couple who have lived in both recently shared their own take on the two cities, explaining what makes Bengaluru feel like home while admitting there are still a few things they miss about Delhi.

Vancha and Saksham, who run the Instagram account @pathandpassports, spent six years in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru, where they have now lived for four years. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple went through some of the biggest differences they have noticed between the two cities. Rather than choosing one city over the other, they spoke about the experiences they have come to appreciate in each.