Metro vs AQI 30: Couple who lived in Delhi and Bengaluru compare cities

For anyone who has spent years in both Delhi and Bengaluru, comparing the two cities can bring up very different memories—from food and weather to traffic, nightlife and everyday life. A couple who have lived in both recently shared their own take on the two cities, explaining what makes Bengaluru feel like home while admitting there are still a few things they miss about Delhi.
Vancha and Saksham, who run the Instagram account @pathandpassports, spent six years in Delhi before moving to Bengaluru, where they have now lived for four years. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple went through some of the biggest differences they have noticed between the two cities. Rather than choosing one city over the other, they spoke about the experiences they have come to appreciate in each.
Food was one of the first topics to come up. Saksham mentioned some of the South Indian food they have grown fond of in Bengaluru, including “Podi idli, masala dosas, and filter coffee…” But Vancha immediately brought up one of the things she still craves from Delhi.
“But, man, Delhi-style butter chicken and garlic naan is missing!” she said.
The couple also touched on music and the cultural atmosphere they associate with Delhi. Saksham pointed out that his Bollywood-loving wife still misses “Hindi songs and Punjabi mixes…”
“Missing! It’s actually missing!” Vancha replied.
For Vancha, however, one of the biggest differences between the two cities is how safe she feels while going about her daily life. Recalling her own experience, she said, “Bangalore wins all the points in safety. I feel completely safe here, whereas in Delhi, it was scary to step out after 9 PM.”
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Traffic was another point where the couple found little to separate the two cities. “In traffic, both cities are the same, but Delhi’s metro connectivity is top-class,” Saksham said.
For the couple, though, Delhi’s appeal was not limited to getting around. Vancha recalled the spontaneous encounters that were part of her life there. “And bumping into random friends at Rajiv Chowk is something else!” she said.
Bengaluru, meanwhile, seemed to win them over with its surroundings and overall lifestyle. Saksham pointed to the hills around the city, saying, “But here we are surrounded by South Indian hills…”
“An AQI of 30!” Vancha added.
The two also highlighted Bengaluru’s greenery. Sharing the video, they wrote, “We love our life here in Bangalore and have no thoughts about moving, but we both spent our early life in Delhi and hence will always have a little piece of our heart”.
The post prompted viewers to add their own preferences to the Delhi-Bengaluru debate. “Having stayed in both- team Goa,” one user commented. “Please live in the place where your heart is,” wrote another.