Delhi vendor makes momo ice-cream rolls, foodies say, ‘Please just stop’

Social media is sure fond of its food — from recipes to diet tips to scrumptious food photos, there is no dearth of content. However, of late, bizarre food has been something of a trend, with a new weird concoction fining its ways to our timelines everyday. Today, it seems is the turn of momo ice-cream rolls!

Yes, while netizens were still not over ghastly masala dosa ice cream, they stumbled upon yet another cold dish involving momos, which are enjoyed piping hot with an awe-inducing red chilli chutney.

Momo’s cold cousin honestly has nothing going for it. In a clip going viral on Instagram, a vendor was seen smashing three steamed momos and mixing them together. He then added flavored milk-based liquid to the mangled momos and putting it into an ice pan. It is topped with vanilla ice cream. To add insult to injury, the momo-ice cream mix gets a few lashing of the fiery chilli chutney we already talked about.

Adding some more of the sauce and bit of curd, the experimental dish was served!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

“Delhi people, why are you experimenting with such things?” the food bloggers captioned it while sharing the clip with a fitting background music, Sonu Nigam’s ‘Bhagwaan Hai Kahan Re Tu’ from PK. With a hashtag, #SaveMomo, the blogger added their frustration saying: “Mere momos ke sath aaise mat karo yaarrr!!!!!!!!!!!!”

What started with a recipe of chilli ice-cream rolls last years seems to have crossed over to the new year. Now, foodies on social media are just begging vendors to stop experiment with their favourite dishes. However, the trend continues unabated as it brings a lot of eyeballs on social media and leads to a conversation.