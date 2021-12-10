Delhi vendor goes viral for kulhad momos, leaves netizens divided

While kulhad wali chai may be loved by many, more and more vendors across India are trying to merge the desi cup with various other food items. After kulhad pizza, a video of a kulhad-baked momos has gone viral online, baffling people across social media platforms.

In a video shared by food blogger Hardik Malik on Instagram, a vendor is seen taking a fresh batch of fried momos and tossing them into a rich sauce of mayonnaise, two sauces, and seasoning. Not just laden with sauce mixture, he also added chopped onions, chopped capsicum and sweet corn in the mix!

Then he takes the ‘mixture’ in earthen glass and fills it with two momos each. Then proceeds to put it in the oven before serving the gooey baked dish with garnishing it with seasonings.

According to Malik, the dish is available in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar for those who are excited to try it. With nearly 2.5 million views on the Reel video, while some said they couldn’t wait to try, others asked to leave momos alone.

As earlier this year, a Surat-based vendor went viral for his kulhad pizza, many were left wondering what next will get a kulhad twist, with some joking if biryani would get a similar twist.

Recently, as time and again such videos of food bloggers have taken the internet by storm, two YouTubers recently called out such content creators, winning the internet.