Netizens begin meme fest as Delhi University postpones open book exams

The Delhi University’s decision to postpone its online open-book examinations (OBE) by 10 days amid rising cases of Covid-19 has triggered a meme fest on social media. The exams, which were scheduled to start on July 1, will now begin on July 10.

With students now waiting for the revised exam time table, which will be available on July 3, many took to social media to express their displeasure over the move. While many suggested that the exams be cancelled, others expressed concern over the lack of facilities from the university.

Here is a look at some of the memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #DelhiUniversity

#delhiuniversity students asking for exact exam dates Le university: pic.twitter.com/YnuhXatzQj — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity

DU students – we r not ready for online exams

DU vice chancellor – pic.twitter.com/hVMGu48fip — indicreed (@indicreed1) June 27, 2020

When Boards students asks DU students about cancelling of exam due to corona DU students be like:#delhiuniversity pic.twitter.com/jsSjIGaNOp — Tushar garg (@Tusharg06340124) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity postpone exmas again DU to students rn :- pic.twitter.com/WxT12lfGFx — Annucasm (@Introvert_londa) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity is just not prepared for it. their IT infrastructure can be seen below pic.twitter.com/l8FTTdQqPk — Gavish (@gavish_) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity Postpones Open Book Exams By 10 Days; New Date sheet will be released on 3rd july. Meanwhile, students. pic.twitter.com/MfQC6mJ3yA — shreya❤️ (@ShREya__20) June 27, 2020

#delhiuniversity further postponed the final year exam by ten days Students : ( Cancel kyo nhi kar dete ) pic.twitter.com/AkQlsJP8aF — Pradip Ghevariya 🇮🇳 (@pradipghevariaa) June 27, 2020

The notification, which was released on Saturday, also stated that the mock tests to acquaint the students appearing for the open book examination will start by July 4.

Recently, students celebrated with memes and jokes after CBSE cancelled the remaining examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

