Saturday, June 27, 2020
Netizens begin meme fest as Delhi University postpones open book exams

Exams that were earlier due to start on July 1 will now begin on July 10.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2020 9:57:42 pm
Delhi University, DU, DU examination, DU semester exam, DU sem exam, DU exam postponed, DU open book exams, DU postpones, Examination Open book examination, Trending news, Indian Express news Many took to social media to express their displeasure over the move.

The Delhi University’s decision to postpone its online open-book examinations (OBE) by 10 days amid rising cases of Covid-19 has triggered a meme fest on social media. The exams, which were scheduled to start on July 1, will now begin on July 10.

With students now waiting for the revised exam time table, which will be available on July 3, many took to social media to express their displeasure over the move. While many suggested that the exams be cancelled, others expressed concern over the lack of facilities from the university.

Here is a look at some of the memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #DelhiUniversity

The notification, which was released on Saturday, also stated that the mock tests to acquaint the students appearing for the open book examination will start by July 4.

Recently, students celebrated with memes and jokes after CBSE cancelled the remaining examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

