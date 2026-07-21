Why this Uber driver earning Rs 80,000 in rent still works 12 hours after a heart attack

For many people, a monthly income of Rs 80,000 without having to work would be reason enough to take life easy. But for an Uber driver in Delhi, getting behind the wheel each day has little to do with money. After surviving a heart attack and losing his job, he now drives long hours to prove that his illness did not take away his ability or his self-worth.

The story was shared by Instagram creator Aastha Seth, who met the driver during an Uber ride. What started as a casual conversation soon turned into a moving account of resilience that stayed with her long after the trip ended.

Sharing his story, Seth wrote, “This guy is from Samastipur, Bihar. Earlier he was working at a relative’s factory in Delhi, where he earned good, but last year he suffered from heart attack and his relative told him that now he’s of no use as he can’t do any work that requires strength and kicked him out of his factory. But this guy didn’t stop there.”

Despite financial security, he chose to keep working

According to Seth, the driver was not forced to work because of financial difficulties. In fact, he owns two flats near Noida Electronic City, each worth around Rs 80 lakh, and earns a combined rental income of Rs 80,000 every month. “He had the choice and still has the choice to stop, rest and stay at home. But he chooses to work as an Uber driver,” she wrote.

“He works from 10am to 10pm, earning 50k extra every month, just to show those people that his heart attack doesn’t make him useless or worthless. He has 2 daughters for whom he has saved the 2 flats. He has ancestral properties in Bihar. But he still chooses to work,” she adds.

A five-minute conversation that stayed with her

The brief interaction left a deep impression on Seth, who said the driver’s quiet determination made her rethink how people deal with setbacks. “This guy still chooses to smile. And I love the fact that he’s not boasting anything here, he is just sharing. This 5 mins interaction with this man made me stop and think so much about life. He’s such an inspiration for all of us who just need one reason to stop and quit.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Seth (@aastha_this_side_)

Internet praises the driver’s determination

The video has since gone viral, with social media users flooding the comments section to applaud the driver’s perseverance.

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“Bihari dont have a option to give up,” a user wrote.

Another commenter, who identified himself as being from the same district, wrote, “Heyy as a guy from Samastipur Bihar it literally touched me the story he saying and i can definitely say the genes of SAMASTIPUR BIHAR has one thing common irrespective of genders they don’t know how to give up and keep going no matter what it was so lovely and beautiful conversation with so many lesson.”

A third person commented, “Stories like these put things into perspective. They remind us how privileged we are, encourage us to be thankful for what we have, and motivate us to work harder every single day.”