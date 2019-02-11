Delhi Traffic Police hold up mirror to law-breaking citizens, gets praise online

Time and again, several police departments across India have used social media to convey important messages to the citizens. While the Mumbai and Nagpur social media teams have been regular in posting interactive content, it seems like Delhi Police too has upped their game.
To spread awareness about road traffic safety, the Delhi traffic police literally held up the mirror to law-breaking citizens, urging them to follow traffic rules. A video, which was posted on the official handle of the police department, showed a cop in a helmet holding a mirror along with several other placards. The purpose of the officer was to encourage two-wheelers riders to wear helmets.
The video, which garnered over 47 thousand views at the time of writing, created quite a buzz on social media. While many praised the Delhi traffic police for the innovative idea, others wondered if such an initiative would encourage people to follow traffic rules.
