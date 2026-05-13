‘Imagine the audacity’: X post flags car blocking Delhi bus stop, prompts police action

Delhi traffic often leaves road users, especially working professionals travelling around the national capital region (NCR), frustrated. Recently, a man called out to the police after spotting a car parked in front of a DTC bus stop.
In an X post, Bhaumik Gowande shared a series of photos featuring a car parked in front of a bus stop. He shared his frustration, suggesting a larger problem of traffic violations in the city. The photos showed the car blocking access to the DTC bus stop.
“We are never going to achieve traffic discipline in Delhi because traffic rules don’t apply to ‘gamma ke balak’ from NCR.. imagine the dehati-ness of owning a 20 lac car and audacity to park every day in front of DTC bus stop. Delhi Traffic Police, please do something,” Gowande wrote in his post.
See the post here:
We are never going to achieve traffic discipline in Delhi because traffic rules don’t apply to “gamma ke balak” from NCR.. imagine the dehati-ness of owning a 20lac car and audacity to park everyday in front of DTC bus stop. @dtptraffic please do something pic.twitter.com/yAoLxhrEvr
— Bhaumik Gowande (@bhaumikgowande) May 12, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, prompting a conversation on traffic indiscipline in the national capital.
“I’ve always said it NCR traffic issue is purely due to surface temperature iq of the drivers. No idea what rush, hurry they are in right, left and centre breaking the traffic laws,” an X user wrote. “If there is a mechanism to report traffic violations automatically from the dashcams, Traffic Department will achieve the target for next one year in just 1 day,” another user commented.
“And I thought this is comment in East Delhi only, they always misuse DTC bus stop areas,” a third user reacted.
Soon after the post viral, the Delhi traffic police responded, stating that the matter had been forwarded to the officer concerned. “Thank you, TI/Vasant Vihar circle, @TIVVCt68 has been informed, who will look into the matter. You may also contact ACP-T/South West District. @dcptrafficndr03,” the police wrote.
DISCLAIMER: This article addresses public concerns regarding traffic violations and civic discipline; it is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute official legal or traffic enforcement advice