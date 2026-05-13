‘Imagine the audacity’: X post flags car blocking Delhi bus stop, prompts police action

Delhi traffic often leaves road users, especially working professionals travelling around the national capital region (NCR), frustrated. Recently, a man called out to the police after spotting a car parked in front of a DTC bus stop.

In an X post, Bhaumik Gowande shared a series of photos featuring a car parked in front of a bus stop. He shared his frustration, suggesting a larger problem of traffic violations in the city. The photos showed the car blocking access to the DTC bus stop.

“We are never going to achieve traffic discipline in Delhi because traffic rules don’t apply to ‘gamma ke balak’ from NCR.. imagine the dehati-ness of owning a 20 lac car and audacity to park every day in front of DTC bus stop. Delhi Traffic Police, please do something,” Gowande wrote in his post.