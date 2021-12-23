Delhi Traffic Police’s green corridor beats jams, transports lungs to hospital in 16 minutes

The South District Delhi Traffic Police created a Green Corridor to help transport live lungs from the airport to a health facility in Saket during rush hour on Wednesday. People have highly appreciated the traffic police for their efforts. According to media reports, the distance of 20 kilometers from IGI airport to Max hospital in Saket was finished within 16 minutes, from 10:40 am to 10:56 am. It usually takes more than one hour to cover this route during peak hours.

The time frame for transplanting organs is often limited to seven to eight hours. Owing to heavy traffic congestion, the ambulances often lose critical time. To tackle this, green corridors are created. Green corridors are a system where multiple stakeholders like health authorities and traffic police work together to expedite the process of moving a vital organ from point A to point B in as little time as possible.

Good Job. I am proud of Delhi Police. — Amit Rajput (@AmitRaj17243380) December 23, 2021

Salute for all delhi traffic police staff. — Amit Tanwar (@amit25375) December 22, 2021

God may bless you for such help Thank you 🙏🏼 🌹❤️🌹 — 𝓐bhi ‘’’’ 🦋🎸🇮🇳 (@inobita6) December 22, 2021

Salute to the Men and Women in Khakhi…….God adorns different colored clothings….from Military to White to Khakhi…..truly “Tum ho, tabhi toh hum hain”….. — Raman Aggarwal (@Raman_Agg) December 23, 2021

The traffic police makes sure that there is no congestion on the green corridor route and all traffic signals are paused for the vehicle carrying the organs. The ambulance is also allowed to move over the speed limit so that precious minutes are saved. Initially, this system was made to manage critical medical emergencies, but now it is widely used for organ transplantation.

According to Donate Life, an NGO that works in coordinating smooth and speedy organ transportation, “In India, the concept of the green corridor has been in use since 2014. Chennai was the first city to incorporate this concept. An ambulance carried a heart to save the life of a 21-year old and covered a distance of 12kms in just 14 minutes.”

Earlier this month an ambulance carrying live organs reached KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad in three minutes from Begumpet Airport, all thanks to efficient management of the green corridor.