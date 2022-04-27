‘They love role reversal’: How this teacher learnt some moves from her little student

While a long day in school can get pretty tiring and boring for kids, teachers often go out of their way to connect with their students and make learning fun. Now, a school teacher in Delhi is winning hearts online after learning a few dance steps from one of her students.

Manu Gulati, a teacher at a government school in the national capital, has left netizens delighted for swapping a cane for music. In a video shared by the teacher, a little girl is seen showing off her dancing skills by grooving to Haryanvi music, while she stands and applauds her in encouragement.

Soon, off-camera, a student is heard saying, “Ma’am, aap bhi karo (Ma’am, you also do it please)”, and the educator spontaneously joins in, prompting fellow students to cheer loudly. The clip shows the teacher carefully copying the moves shown by her student, leaving everyone in the class enthralled.

“Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal,” Gulati wrote online saying after English lessons it was time for some music.

“मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।” English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️💕#MyStudentsMyPride #DelhiGovtSchool pic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

The video gained a lot of attention online, with many appreciating the teacher for her sweet gesture. Many pointed out how a small act of kindness can go a long way and will in turn help students to learn better in a happier environment. Some even remarked the video reminded them of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, and many wished they had a teacher like Gulati growing up.

