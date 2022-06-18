Making memories: Delhi students, teacher groove to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’; netizens love it

Updated: June 18, 2022 1:00:43 pm
The time spent at school doing things we love, the moments of fun beyond academics, often turn into our most treasured childhood memories. Now, a school teacher in Delhi has warmed hearts online after helping her students make some priceless memories by joining them as they groove to a classic hit.
Manu Gulati, who teaches at a Delhi government school, recently shared how she and her students marked the last day of the summer camp. Taking to Twitter, Gulati posted a video of a special performance by the girls dancing their hearts out to an old Hindi film song within the confines of a classroom.
Appearing one after the other, the little girls dressed in their school uniforms dance gracefully to the iconic song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. As the teacher joins them, the video becomes even more delightful to watch as some excited students are heard saying: “Ma’am aise, ma’am aise (Ma’am like this, ma’am like this),” showing her a few hand gestures.
Quoting the song’s lyrics, the teacher wrote: “Dilli shahar ka saara meena bazaar le ke.”
दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️
Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf
— Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022
The video, which garnered over 5 lakh views online, left netizens thrilled and many could not stop commenting about the beautiful bond Gulati shares with her students.
Superb.👌👍 @ManuGulati11 https://t.co/ZFAAYKfblH
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 17, 2022
So beautiful. Teacher and students dance is perfect. https://t.co/MgclhMA85r
— Arvind Singhh (@arvinds44879177) June 18, 2022
@ArvindKejriwal Pls propagate this excellence of Delhi’s education across the world to attract global talent ! https://t.co/aA3FlB4ykz
— Sunita Mahajan (@sunitalks) June 17, 2022
Very nice and beautiful. A heartfelt salute to your beautiful artistry and wonderful teacher-student relationship! https://t.co/OSbmtsIL8E
— तृप्ती 🦋 (@Truptibhor_) June 17, 2022
Teachers be like graceful @ManuGulati11 💐
— RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) June 17, 2022
In-between so stressed life, these activities should be done. It makes you alive and joyful and if you’re teacher, the bonding between the students who joined you will never forget you in future. Cheers
— Manjeet Singh Rathore (@manjeetsingh01o) June 18, 2022
Hope my 5.8 yrs old child in future also get a teacher like you ,who has the enthusiasm to dance with here students along with good teaching..
— Shouvik Sircar (@shouviksircar) June 17, 2022
Society needs teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extra curricular activities..Grand salute to you….
— Saurabh Awasthi (@CSaurabhAwasthi) June 17, 2022
Best of Express Premium
This is not the first time that Gulati has garnered attention for sharing a candid moment from her classroom while trying to forge a connection beyond studies. In April, she had shared another video of “role reversal” where the students taught her some nice dance moves after their English class.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-