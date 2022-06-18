Making memories: Delhi students, teacher groove to ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’; netizens love it

The time spent at school doing things we love, the moments of fun beyond academics, often turn into our most treasured childhood memories. Now, a school teacher in Delhi has warmed hearts online after helping her students make some priceless memories by joining them as they groove to a classic hit.

Manu Gulati, who teaches at a Delhi government school, recently shared how she and her students marked the last day of the summer camp. Taking to Twitter, Gulati posted a video of a special performance by the girls dancing their hearts out to an old Hindi film song within the confines of a classroom.

Appearing one after the other, the little girls dressed in their school uniforms dance gracefully to the iconic song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. As the teacher joins them, the video becomes even more delightful to watch as some excited students are heard saying: “Ma’am aise, ma’am aise (Ma’am like this, ma’am like this),” showing her a few hand gestures.

Quoting the song’s lyrics, the teacher wrote: “Dilli shahar ka saara meena bazaar le ke.”

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️ Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

The video, which garnered over 5 lakh views online, left netizens thrilled and many could not stop commenting about the beautiful bond Gulati shares with her students.

This is not the first time that Gulati has garnered attention for sharing a candid moment from her classroom while trying to forge a connection beyond studies. In April, she had shared another video of “role reversal” where the students taught her some nice dance moves after their English class.