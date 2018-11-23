Shashi Tharoor shares ‘new’ names of Delhi streets highlighting pollution and people can’t agree more

As pollution level in Delhi reached the alarming level, someone decided to ‘rename’ streets of the National Capital, resonating the deplorable air quality. A creative of ‘new’ five names of Delhi street signs are going viral and netizens including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor can’t stop sharing it.

The creator gave a smokey twist to the popular street names making Hauz Khas to Haze Khas, Lutyen’s Delhi to Pollutyen’s Delhi, Red Fort to Grey Fort, Chandni Chowk to Chandni Choke and Dhaula Kuan to Dhua Kuan. Although the green road-signs creative first appeared on Facebook earlier this month, it got everyone talking online recently after it was shared by the Kerala MP.

New road directions in Delhi this month pic.twitter.com/l2tL7HekGj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2018

As the photo went viral, Delhiites are sad and alarmed that their city has turned into a ‘gas chamber’. Here’s what others had to say about the creative:

Pollutyen’s Delhi has nothing to do with this month in particular… Good one https://t.co/gPE84GMGyp — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) November 22, 2018

Funny. Had it not been so tragic. https://t.co/BGNtg6fzXS — Anirban (@InformedIndian) November 22, 2018

Why is this amusing and terrifying at the same time? 😂 https://t.co/RwAFpwmNQe — Hemang (@SirSchweini) November 22, 2018

बस धुआँ है धुआ, सब धुआँ है धुआँ। https://t.co/2akyx75SYs — Vijay Prithvi Dhillon (@DhillonVijay) November 22, 2018

Politely impolite. Very innovative especially Haze Khas and Chandni Choke. Touche https://t.co/EVlonDhLZV — Charles Phillips (@phillipsck) November 22, 2018

However, it must be noted that while the world was looking at Delhi, Kolkata emerged as the most polluted city in India recently.