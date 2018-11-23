Shashi Tharoor shares ‘new’ names of Delhi streets highlighting pollution and people can’t agree more

Toggle Menu
As the photo goes viral, although it has left people in splits, Delhiites are sad and alarmed that their city as turned into a 'gas chamber'.

People found the names amazing and terrifying at the same time.

As pollution level in Delhi reached the alarming level, someone decided to ‘rename’ streets of the National Capital, resonating the deplorable air quality. A creative of ‘new’ five names of Delhi street signs are going viral and netizens including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor can’t stop sharing it.

The creator gave a smokey twist to the popular street names making Hauz Khas to Haze Khas, Lutyen’s Delhi to Pollutyen’s Delhi, Red Fort to Grey Fort, Chandni Chowk to Chandni Choke and Dhaula Kuan to Dhua Kuan. Although the green road-signs creative first appeared on Facebook earlier this month, it got everyone talking online recently after it was shared by the Kerala MP.

As the photo went viral, Delhiites are sad and alarmed that their city has turned into a ‘gas chamber’. Here’s what others had to say about the creative:

However, it must be noted that while the world was looking at Delhi, Kolkata emerged as the most polluted city in India recently.

