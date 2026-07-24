Startup fires new hire on Day 2: ‘Intent shows up before ID card does’

Gupta claimed the new hire briefly attended a major company event, looked around, then left without informing anyone despite team expectations.

A Delhi-based startup founder sparked a conversation with a LinkedIn post, explaining why he fired a new recruit on his second day at work, despite objections from his HR team and colleagues.

“I once fired an employee on Day 2. HR advised me to wait. My team thought I was being too harsh. But somewhere I knew waiting would make it worse,” Varun Gupta wrote.

Gupta said the employee joined the company on the day of a major internal event. The team expected him to participate and observe. Gupta claimed that employees stayed back beyond regular working hours to help with the event. However, he claimed the new hire entered the venue, looked around, and left without informing anyone.