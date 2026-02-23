Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh

The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls (Image source: @gullylabs)

A Delhi-based sneaker start-up allegedly suffered a loss of Rs 2 lakh after an employee, within his first week, created multiple full-discount coupons that were allegedly used to order sneakers for friends and family.

In a post on X, Arjun Singh, co-founder of the Delhi-based sneaker label Gully Labs, claimed that a recently hired computer science graduate exploited the company’s system to generate 100 per cent discount codes for personal use.

“We hired a CS person a couple of months ago. Within the first week of joining, he made INR 2L of 100% discount orders – sent to his friends and quit in a week,” Singh wrote.