‘Only Blinkit ambulances were here’: DU student after Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG collapse

A video featuring a Delhi University (DU) student has gone viral on social media after a five-storey PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed Sunday, raising questions about the emergency response at the site.
The collapse killed seven people and left several others trapped under the rubble, prompting fresh concerns over building safety in the area and alleged negligence by authorities. Many of those affected were students.
In the video, the student claimed that a Blinkit ambulance reached the spot before those from government and private hospitals.
The Instagram account Global Shark (@globalshark_media_) shared the video, reporting on the incident from the ground. In the clip, one of the account’s reporters speaks with a DU student, who praises Blinkit’s response.
“Shoutout to Blinkit, only their ambulance was here. 12-13 ambulances had filled this entire lane. None of the ambulances from the government or private hospitals came here. There were only Blinkit ambulances,” the student said.
The student also said that colleges were now arranging shelters and accommodation for students living nearby. However, he pointed out that students cannot simply evacuate when an emergency strikes.
The reporter asked another man if he would feel safe continuing to live in a nearby building. “Of course. My PG was also in this lane, so I went to my friend’s flat yesterday,” he replied.
The Tribune cited Blinkit employee Shruti, who said the company received the first alert about the incident on its app. An ambulance stationed at Safdarjung Hospital was immediately dispatched towards Satya Niketan.
Blinkit cluster manager Archana Surma said the first call came at around 1.40 pm, and the team reached the site at approximately 1.50 pm. The ambulance staff then joined the relief and rescue efforts.
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The video has since attracted widespread attention online, with several users questioning the government’s response and praising Blinkit for sending an ambulance to the site.
“The country is soo cooked that people can’t expect anything from the government, we have to manage everything by ourselves and the every money we pay taxes is going to someone politician and big billionaire accounts,” one user commented.
“We don’t need a government, we need Blinkit subscription instead! Govt takes tax for VIPs and their families!! Blinkit gives us water, groceries, and Ambulance!! Guess who’s doing the real public service?” another asked.
“Also remember they don’t promote ads doing this, Blinkit your doing things that will be remembered as honour in future,” a third user said.