‘Only Blinkit ambulances were here’: DU student after Delhi’s Satya Niketan PG collapse

In the video, the student claimed that a Blinkit ambulance reached the spot before those from government and private hospitals.

A video featuring a Delhi University (DU) student has gone viral on social media after a five-storey PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed Sunday, raising questions about the emergency response at the site.

The collapse killed seven people and left several others trapped under the rubble, prompting fresh concerns over building safety in the area and alleged negligence by authorities. Many of those affected were students.

In the video, the student claimed that a Blinkit ambulance reached the spot before those from government and private hospitals.

The Instagram account Global Shark (@globalshark_media_) shared the video, reporting on the incident from the ground. In the clip, one of the account’s reporters speaks with a DU student, who praises Blinkit’s response.