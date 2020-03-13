Follow Us:
Friday, March 13, 2020
Delhi bar denies entry to woman wearing ‘ethnic wear’, owner issues apology after backlash

As the video went viral, the owner of the restaurant and bar apologised for the incident and said the "man in the video is a new team member and his opinion in the video is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the teams’ view on the dress code restrictions. "

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 13, 2020 1:58:00 pm
bar denies entry sari, bar denies entry ethic wear, woman denied entry indian wear, kylin ivy vasant kunj, ivy island bar, delhi bar woman sari entry denied, viral news, delhi news, indian express The incident took place at a bar in Vasant Kunj’s Ambience Mall recently and has sparked a debate online. (Sangeeta K Nag/ Twitter)

A bar in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area recently denied entry to a woman who was wearing an ethnic dress. Sangeeta K Nag posted a video of the incident where an employee of the bar was heard saying to her, “ethnic is something we don’t allow”. The video went viral creating outrage on the micro-blogging site.

“Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand!” she wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

Nag also shared the dress code policy of the bar which read: “Dress code to be followed. Smart casuals only/ no shorts/slippers”. A man can be heard saying in the video that they are not in shorts or wearing slippers.

Watch the video here:

The video went viral across social media platforms from Facebook to YouTube and the restaurant was slammed for their dress code policy. Many called it ironic that in India, Indian clothes were not allowed. Accusing them of ‘colonial hangover’, many said their license should be cancelled.

The restaurant later put out a response on their official Facebook page on Saturday after drawing flak online over the incident. “The gentleman in the video is a new team member and his opinion in the video is his alone and in no way a representation of my or the teams’ view on the dress code restrictions. Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear.”

However, the message was later taken down.

Responding to a query sent by the IndianExpress.com regarding the incident, the restaurant’s owner Saurabh Khanijo reiterated his claim and wrote, “Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear. You can be rest assured that the necessary action will be taken at our end to enhance the team’s training and client handling skills.”

When asked if any specific action has been taken against the staff in the video Khanijo said, “Mistakes do happen” and added, “He has done a mistake he is feeling pathetic about it. And has apologised.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2017, a mall in Kolkata had denied entry to a man wearing a dhoti and created a big furore online. However, he was later allowed to enter when he started to argue and challenge the staff in English.

