Wednesday, July 14, 2021
#DelhiRains trends on Twitter as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

The much-awaited showers brought respite to the heatwave and netizens eagerly took to Twitter, sharing pictures of downpour, overcast skies and wet streets which caused #DelhiRains to dominate Twitter trends.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 7:25:21 pm
Delhi rains, Delhi rains picture and videos, Delhi rains memes, Delhi rains updates, Twitter trending, DelhiRains, Delhi weather, IMD Delhi forecast, Delhi temperature, Delhi NCR weather report, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsThe national capital’s temperature dipped below normal again and was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the downpour as Delhi received more rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The national capital’s temperature dipped below normal again to 26 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon rains hit the city on June 13 after a long wait and brought 29 mm of rainfall on the first day. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Take a look at some of the entries under the trending hashtag here.

The usual date for the arrival of monsoons in Delhi is June 27 and this is the first time in almost two decades that it has been delayed by 15 days.

