DelhiRains trends on Twitter as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the downpour as Delhi received more rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The national capital’s temperature dipped below normal again to 26 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon rains hit the city on June 13 after a long wait and brought 29 mm of rainfall on the first day. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rain is expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius.

The much-awaited showers brought respite to the heatwave and netizens eagerly took to Twitter, sharing pictures of downpour, overcast skies and wet streets which caused #DelhiRains to dominate Twitter trends.

#DelhiRains Electricity as soon as it starts raining – pic.twitter.com/n06Hm0fYcq — Just a Behrupiya (@wittyshaman) July 14, 2021

It’s a crime to go to office in such weather. 😢#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/IH8OBR6WL7 — Liu Chuen Chen (@chuenchenliu) July 14, 2021

It is about to go down HARD!!! 😬 The silence before the storm is quite eerie….#DelhiRains #Thunderstorms pic.twitter.com/zZGQcc7uiu — Aditya Singh Rawat (@Catslayer_999) July 14, 2021

Non-stop monsoon rains! Campus is flooded now…have to leave for Lodhi Road in a while. Thinking about the traffic 🙃 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/vlGZyFeG8c — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) July 14, 2021

First underwater bus launched in Delhi 😂#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/iv0mmjzzgx — Gaurav Gambhir (@GauravGambhir16) July 14, 2021

In Noida, the clouds are passing by without showering. 😔#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/n0fxHhUDwq — Harshvardhan Bhadani (@harshbhadani) July 14, 2021

A little rain and kids come out to splash in the mud 🙂😂🤠#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Clroa5XyHm — SwayamTiwari🕉जय श्री राम 😊 (@SwayamTewari) July 14, 2021

The usual date for the arrival of monsoons in Delhi is June 27 and this is the first time in almost two decades that it has been delayed by 15 days.