Sunday, July 05, 2020
Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, Twitter inundated with memes and jokes

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, cloudy sky with moderate rain is likely to continue throughout Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 5, 2020 3:31:38 pm
Delhi rains, memes, Delhi monsoon, Delhi rains memes, Delhi rains jokes, # Delhirains, #DelhiRains, Trending news, Indian Express newsDelhi rains, memes, Delhi monsoon, Delhi rains memes, Delhi rains jokes, # Delhirains, #DelhiRains, Trending news, Indian Express news From power cuts to waterlogging, many took to social media to share the situations associated with heavy rain. Some also welcomed the rain as a respite from the heat with memes and jokes.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and several parts of the national capital region early Sunday morning. As the national capital witnessed heavy spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorm, netizens took to social media sharing memes and jokes on the sudden change in weather.

Though some were left frustrated with  power cuts and waterlogging, quite a few welcomed the rain as it provided respite from the heat.

Take a look at some of the reactions under the trending hashtag #DelhiRains:

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, more rains are expected today.

Recently, netizens shared memes and jokes as heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, slowing down normal life.

