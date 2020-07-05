Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, Twitter inundated with memes and jokes

From power cuts to waterlogging, many took to social media to share the situations associated with heavy rain. Some also welcomed the rain as a respite from the heat with memes and jokes. From power cuts to waterlogging, many took to social media to share the situations associated with heavy rain. Some also welcomed the rain as a respite from the heat with memes and jokes.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and several parts of the national capital region early Sunday morning. As the national capital witnessed heavy spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorm, netizens took to social media sharing memes and jokes on the sudden change in weather.

Though some were left frustrated with power cuts and waterlogging, quite a few welcomed the rain as it provided respite from the heat.

Take a look at some of the reactions under the trending hashtag #DelhiRains:

When it rains after a long time.

Le delhi people 👇#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/XASRFhrBYn — Anunay Srivastava (@007anunay) July 4, 2020

#Delhirains #Monsoon2020 it’s raining in Delhi now! With strong Gusty winds But electricity has its own problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/c2JGiY7M4Y — Vikas Bharati Public School (@vbpsrohinii) July 4, 2020

When I see memes on #DelhiRains at 4 am night. pic.twitter.com/ac1yT5UZzm — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 4, 2020

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, more rains are expected today.

Recently, netizens shared memes and jokes as heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, slowing down normal life.

