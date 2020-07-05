Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, Twitter inundated with memes and jokes

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and several parts of the national capital region early Sunday morning. As the national capital witnessed heavy spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorm, netizens took to social media sharing memes and jokes on the sudden change in weather.
Though some were left frustrated with power cuts and waterlogging, quite a few welcomed the rain as it provided respite from the heat.
Take a look at some of the reactions under the trending hashtag #DelhiRains:
#DelhiRains
People be like – : pic.twitter.com/4n4SNgMZVt
— Vaibhav Tyagi (@mrtyagi07) July 4, 2020
#DelhiRains
*Raining in Delhi * pic.twitter.com/9l6zjOH0la
— Vaibhav Tyagi (@mrtyagi07) July 4, 2020
When it rains after a long time.
Le delhi people 👇#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/XASRFhrBYn
— Anunay Srivastava (@007anunay) July 4, 2020
Rain started in Delhi.
Electricity be like:#DelhiRains #awsomeweather pic.twitter.com/JaI0Na084z
— Harkesh Kumar (@Harkeshkumar95) July 5, 2020
Powercut.
Meanwhile Mosquitoes rn in Delhi:-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/8EmuGfj6me
— satyam jha (@satyamjhasj) July 4, 2020
Meanwhile Electricity:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/gpJcJZoL5u
— Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 4, 2020
#Delhirains #Monsoon2020 it’s raining in Delhi now! With strong Gusty winds
But electricity has its own problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/c2JGiY7M4Y
— Vikas Bharati Public School (@vbpsrohinii) July 4, 2020
#DelhiRains
Mosquito that survived dying at your hands : pic.twitter.com/oDkALXZEbJ
— 🅆🄷🄸🅃🄴 🄳🄴🅅🄸🄻 (@77777WhiteDevil) July 4, 2020
When I see memes on #DelhiRains at 4 am night. pic.twitter.com/ac1yT5UZzm
— Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 4, 2020
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, more rains are expected today.
Recently, netizens shared memes and jokes as heavy rain lashed several parts of Mumbai, slowing down normal life.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.