Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Delhi rains lead to flood of jokes and memes on Twitter

While the Delhi Traffic Police was busy pushing out alerts through their Twitter handle, many people were busy making the most of the situation. The heavy rainfall disrupted traffic movement in several areas, especially in Gurgaon where several schools were closed.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2018 5:03:01 pm
Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning as rains lashed many parts of the city. However, it did not take long for the mood to change, as waterlogging, blocked roads and long traffic jams followed the day. The heavy rainfall disrupted traffic movement in several areas, especially in Gurgaon where many schools were closed. Braving massive traffic jams, many people took to social media to share their plight.

The Deputy Director National Capital Region A R S Sangwan told IANS that light rains began at around 2 am and gained momentum at 4 am. However, it was between 6 to 8 am that it turned into a heavy downpour. Keeping their spirits high, here are some of the hilarious tweets that are trending with the hashtag #DelhiRains.

While the Delhi Traffic Police was busy pushing out alerts through their Twitter handle, many people were busy making the most of the situation. From calling the water on flooded roads enough for ‘fish breeding’ to comments such as ‘swimming to work’, the people of Delhi clearly found a silver lining in the grim situation.

