Delhi rains lead to flood of jokes and memes on Twitter

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning as rains lashed many parts of the city. However, it did not take long for the mood to change, as waterlogging, blocked roads and long traffic jams followed the day. The heavy rainfall disrupted traffic movement in several areas, especially in Gurgaon where many schools were closed. Braving massive traffic jams, many people took to social media to share their plight.

The Deputy Director National Capital Region A R S Sangwan told IANS that light rains began at around 2 am and gained momentum at 4 am. However, it was between 6 to 8 am that it turned into a heavy downpour. Keeping their spirits high, here are some of the hilarious tweets that are trending with the hashtag #DelhiRains.

Enough water on the roads for fish breeding. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/pV8tHOGzLx — Serendipity (@ConsiderMeHappy) August 28, 2018

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #DelhiRains is getting an Ola or Uber. — Nava Mohan Rao…. 🇮🇳 (@iamnavamohan) August 28, 2018

Ittu si barish, itta sara traffic 😪 #DelhiRains — 💕LOVE YOURSELF💜BITCHES (@DontJudgeOKAY) August 28, 2018

My superpower is forgetting my umbrella. #DelhiRains — Taamra Segal (@TaamraS) August 28, 2018

To have an upper hand in the Delhi VS Mumbai debate, Delhi now has knee deep water log aswell. Win.#delhirains #delhi — Ashmit Gautam (@AshmitGautam) August 28, 2018

Faridabad mein ek boond bearish ni hui aur dilli or Gurgaon doob gye…🤷🏻‍♂️#delhirain — sagar mathers (@sagarmatherss) August 28, 2018

While the Delhi Traffic Police was busy pushing out alerts through their Twitter handle, many people were busy making the most of the situation. From calling the water on flooded roads enough for ‘fish breeding’ to comments such as ‘swimming to work’, the people of Delhi clearly found a silver lining in the grim situation.

Thanks to the rains this morning, I was only twice as late as I usually am to office. #Delhi #delhirain — J M G (@NotVeryFunny511) August 23, 2018

