Delhi rains flood Rs 250-crore Dwarka Expressway tunnel, MP takes swipe at Modi

PM Modi had inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway in 2024 and described it as a major improvement that would transform travel between Delhi and Haryana.

Heavy rain in Delhi on Friday brought large parts of the capital to a standstill, with widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion reported across the city. Amid the chaos, Congress MP Brijendra Singh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the condition of a key piece of infrastructure promoted by the government.

In a post on X, Singh shared a video showing him stuck inside a waterlogged tunnel on the Dwarka Expressway. He said he had been stranded there for nearly an hour, while the road around him appeared to be covered with water.

“The tunnel I’ve been stuck in for an hour now was built by the Modi government at a cost of Rs 250 crore per kilometer. This is the very tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway whose inauguration Prime Minister Modi had described as a gear change in people’s lives,” Singh wrote.