Delhi rains flood Rs 250-crore Dwarka Expressway tunnel, MP takes swipe at Modi

Heavy rain in Delhi on Friday brought large parts of the capital to a standstill, with widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion reported across the city. Amid the chaos, Congress MP Brijendra Singh took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the condition of a key piece of infrastructure promoted by the government.
In a post on X, Singh shared a video showing him stuck inside a waterlogged tunnel on the Dwarka Expressway. He said he had been stranded there for nearly an hour, while the road around him appeared to be covered with water.
“The tunnel I’ve been stuck in for an hour now was built by the Modi government at a cost of Rs 250 crore per kilometer. This is the very tunnel of the Dwarka Expressway whose inauguration Prime Minister Modi had described as a gear change in people’s lives,” Singh wrote.
मैं जिस टनल में एक घण्टे से फँसा हूँ इसे मोदी सरकार ने प्रति किलोमीटर 250 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करके बनाया है। यह उसी Dwarka Expressway का टनल है जिसके उद्घाटन को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लोगों के जीवन का गियर बदलना बताया था। pic.twitter.com/dl5kjSHSkz
— Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) September 4, 2026
PM Modi had inaugurated the Dwarka Expressway in 2024 and described it as a major improvement that would transform travel between Delhi and Haryana. At the time, he had said the project would “change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever” and “will shift gear not just in the vehicles but also in the lives of the people of the region”.
The downpour was intense enough for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to upgrade Delhi’s yellow alert to red, warning of further rainfall along with thunderstorms.
The rain also disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, where several areas were waterlogged. Videos from the airport showed passengers navigating ankle-deep water while trying to move their luggage on trolleys.
#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. pic.twitter.com/vejJpM2W2l
— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026
Singh’s post quickly attracted reactions online, with some users commenting on the tunnel’s infrastructure while others responded to his criticism with sarcasm.
“This tunnel has worst ventilation, and if you notice the temperature of your car in dashboard, it increases up to 10° when you are passing through this tunnel,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Good to see light are still there in this natural calamity ..earlier even in normal days you won’t see light on regular roads.”
A third user took a dig at Singh’s reference to Modi’s earlier remarks, writing, “He was right, it has changed people lives. imagine your life would be different. if this tunnel wouldn’t have been built, you would have reached your destination earlier.”