As monsoon finally arrives in Delhi, Twitter inundated with memes and jokes

Many rejoiced at the arrival of monsoon. However, for several others, the mood quickly changed as the much-awaited showers were accompanied by waterlogging, traffic jams and tiring commutes.

After several false starts, the monsoon finally arrived in Delhi bringing respite from the heat.

The rainfall started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. By 8.30 am, Lodhi Road MeT station had seen 19.4 mm of rain, followed by 2.5 mm at Safdarjung and 2.4 mm at Palam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate rain over Delhi on June 13. In its latest nowcast warning, thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rainfall (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24 hours) and windy conditions with speeds between 24 to 40 km /hr would be realised over Delhi NCR — Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Loni Dehat and Noida along with Sonipat and Rohtak

Many rejoiced at the respite from the heat and shared pictures and videos of overcast skies on social media. However, for several others, the mood quickly changed as the much-awaited showers were accompanied by waterlogging, traffic jams and tiring commutes. Many also mocked the IMD’s false predictions with memes and jokes using the hashtag #DelhiRains.

Here, take a look at some of the best reactions as the monsoon finally arrives in the capital.

#DelhiRains People in delhi after one hour of rain : pic.twitter.com/zDPrjLotRU — Ravi (@rwt737) July 13, 2021

As soon as, its starts raining. Delhiites starts rushing to Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/UlkwSgn1Gx — Param (@Param63465581) July 13, 2021

#DelhiRains

After hot sunny day, when it rains… People: pic.twitter.com/T52XmH4reP — Suraj Kr Sharma (@mesuraj7) July 13, 2021

#DelhiRains

When it finally rains after scorching heatwave.

Le delhites: pic.twitter.com/dBww7xSqGc — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) July 13, 2021

Le Delhi people to indian metrology department for their rain prediction in delhi . #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/alWE1GqAdD — Shekhar Singh 🇮🇳 (@Aslishekhar) July 11, 2021

As soon as, its starts raining. Delhiites starts rushing to Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/KfaNpgABUH — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) July 13, 2021

The usual date for the arrival of monsoons in Delhi is June 27 and this is the first time in almost two decades that it has been delayed by 15 days.

The IMD had earlier announced that the city would see monsoon rains much earlier than usual on June 15. However, with changes in weather conditions, IMD got its monsoon forecast wrong, three times. On Monday, the IMD called the failure to predict the monsoon in Delhi with accuracy “rare and uncommon”.