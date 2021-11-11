scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
‘This is not Antartica…’: #DelhiPollution memes emerge amid toxic foam in Yamuna, dipping air quality

As the Delhi government sprayed water, used boats and tried to erect a makeshift barricade on the river to “scatter” the foam, memes emerged on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 7:04:53 pm
delhi air pollution, air pollution delhi ncr, aqi delhi, delhi pollution memes, yamuna toxic foam memes, viral news, delhi news, indian expressPeople shared sarcastic tweets and memes as AQI reached very severe levels.

Air quality continues to stay in the severe zone in New Delhi with smog cover shrouding the city. Residents have complained about difficulty in breathing, itchy eyes and skin issues in the city where the air quality has not improved for days now. #DelhiPollution has been trending constantly as crop burning in neighbouring states and firecrackers burst during Diwali contributed to pollution. Unfavourable weather conditions and low temperatures have added to the problem too.

Photos of devotees taking a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, surrounded by toxic foams, have raised further concerns. As the Delhi government sprayed water, used boats and tried to erect a makeshift barricade on the river to “scatter” the foam, people took to Twitter to share sarcastic memes.

Memes about Delhi pollution have emerged on social media, take a look.

At 2 pm on Thursday, Delhi recorded air quality index (AQI) of 407, PTI reported. Thirty-three of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category. Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372 in 24-hours on Wednesday.

