‘This is not Antartica…’: #DelhiPollution memes emerge amid toxic foam in Yamuna, dipping air quality

Air quality continues to stay in the severe zone in New Delhi with smog cover shrouding the city. Residents have complained about difficulty in breathing, itchy eyes and skin issues in the city where the air quality has not improved for days now. #DelhiPollution has been trending constantly as crop burning in neighbouring states and firecrackers burst during Diwali contributed to pollution. Unfavourable weather conditions and low temperatures have added to the problem too.

Photos of devotees taking a dip in the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, surrounded by toxic foams, have raised further concerns. As the Delhi government sprayed water, used boats and tried to erect a makeshift barricade on the river to “scatter” the foam, people took to Twitter to share sarcastic memes.

Memes about Delhi pollution have emerged on social media, take a look.

Pretty sure when she uploads the pic, the caption would be ‘staying away from toxicity in life’ pic.twitter.com/PcNmhFJ6NU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 11, 2021

Baadal pe paaon hai: pic.twitter.com/6tSqDv1GeM — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) November 10, 2021

This is no London’s Thames river, its Delhi’s Yamuna pic.twitter.com/0ojoBSrWHR — Mister Shah (@beeing_shah) November 10, 2021

We are sprinkling water in the Yamuna to dissipate toxic foam,” says Ashok Kumar, Delhi Jal Board employee Yamuna river: pic.twitter.com/Zi4J8Il17W — Sharma_P (@SharmaP26339410) November 10, 2021

Once upon a time i use to wipe beaches …. pic.twitter.com/YNZ3ORqZ8Z — Abhishek Thakur (@i_abhiabhishek) November 10, 2021

Air quality in #Delhi dropped to the worst position, no need for extra spending on migrates 😜😅#ShahRukhKhan and #HrithikRoshan giving loud and clear massage on#DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/evMbwGCzdB — Banny@John (@BannyJohn2) November 9, 2021

No it’s not Chernobyl, This is Delhi. Feeling proud ✨

And again climate change is a myth ☺️#DelhiPollution #climate pic.twitter.com/nGULmW8aqy — Siddharth Sharma (@Siddhar61736949) November 6, 2021

At 2 pm on Thursday, Delhi recorded air quality index (AQI) of 407, PTI reported. Thirty-three of the 39 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded air pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category. Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 372 in 24-hours on Wednesday.