Watch: Delhi police’s video to raise awareness on not using phones while driving

Not using a phone while driving is one of the most common road safety advice. However, despite that, people continue using them, often leading to accidents.

According to statistics released by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry in 2017, using mobile phones while driving causes more fatalities than accidents caused by jumping red lights.

To raise awareness about safe-driving practices, the Delhi Police recently shared a video that highlighted the risk of using phones while driving.

ALSO READ | Helmet saves man from grave head injuries twice. Watch terrifying video

The video shows a montage of people bumping into hurdles or enduring falls while being immersed in their mobile phones as they walk. By the end, the clip shows a dashcam recording of a woman getting in a purported car crash while she is on her phone. With this, the Delhi Police have put forth a question: When people are not able to take care of themselves while walking and using phones, how can they trust themselves to not be distracted while driving?

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Texting and driving is a disease with many drivers. I have seen drivers doing video calls and getting horribly disoriented. They’re a hazard. Make the fines bigger to deter such idiots.”

According to Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, using a mobile while driving is considered an offence with the imposition of a Rs 100 penalty. If the use of phones while driving turns out to be hazardous for others, one can also be fined Rs 1,000 for negligent driving.