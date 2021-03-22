‘Awesome Rajiv ji’: Delhi Police uses ‘pawri’ doodle with Covid-19 twist to urge people to wear masks

While the tweet was being flooded with netizens praising the doodle, the artist behind it was unaware of the virality of his sketch.

As the number of Covid-19 cases are on an upward trend in many parts of India again, many law enforcement organisations across the country began using social media platforms to spread awareness about the safety measures. However, the latest doodle tweeted by the official account of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) has struck a chord with many.

Amalgamating the ongoing “Pawri” trend with Covid-19, the doodle attempts to show how easily the virus can spread without the use of face masks. “Wear a mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of Covid 19,” read the caption of the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media.

Thanks to the creativity of the person who made this sketch. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) March 19, 2021

While the tweet was being flooded with netizens praising the doodle, the artist behind it was unaware of the virality of his sketch. “What I usually do is create something and put it on my social media accounts. This time, I drew on the 7th of March and over the weekend I realised that people are talking about it. I didn’t know that my cartoon was being circulated,” Rajiv Banerjee, VP and Vertical Head at HDFC Bank, told the indianexpress.com.

An amateur cartoonist, Banerjee often dedicates his weekends to doodling and sketching. It was on one such day when he came across the trending “pawri” clip and decided to give it a coronavirus twist.

“When this entire ‘pawri” thing was happening, I realised that maybe a cartoon where I combine a message for the public to be vigilant, otherwise we will end up becoming ‘pawri’ fodder for the virus, is what came in my mind,” Banerjee added.

Post the virality of the doodle, Banerjee, who was elated with the response the doodle received, also responded to Delhi police’s tweet informing them that it was his work they had shared.

Thank you Rajiv ji. Its simply awesome.

I am looking forward to many more such informative sketches which can help us win over the fight against COVID 19. — DCP Central Delhi (@DCPCentralDelhi) March 20, 2021

