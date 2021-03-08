‘Ab pawri nahi ho rahi hai’: Delhi Police’s tweet after raiding a ‘hookah pawri’ goes viral

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted amused reactions among netizens.

From politicians, movie stars to cricketers, the “Pawri ho rhi hai” trend was a hit with almost everyone who watched the video. And the latest to join the viral trend is Delhi Police, who shared an on-trend tweet after raiding a restaurant serving hookah in the city.

In a series of tweets, the official handle of Delhi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police posted a picture of seized Hookah, which have been banned by the Delhi government, along with a caption that read, “Yehe Hum hain.. Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai (This is us, these are hookahs and the now no party is going on).”

Seizing 24 hookahs from the restaurant-bar located in Rajouri Garden, they concluded the tweet with a warning that read, “Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too.”

Since being shared online, the Delhi Police post has gone viral on social media with many amused by the social media team’s use of the viral trend.

It’s very good step by our police officers — Aayush Kumar (@iamaayush11) March 7, 2021

I just love police in its full mood.. — Prashant Gupta (@pg6668) March 7, 2021

Yeh Hum hain….

Yeh Humari Delhi Police Hai….

Aur ab Nashediyo ki kutai O Rai hai…. — Sachin Arora (@Sachinarora_IND) March 7, 2021

Should have been a video clip too !! — Subhash WXYZ (@SubhashG5156) March 7, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For those of you who don’t know, the “pawri” trend began when Pakistani content creator Dananeer posted a video of partying with her friends. Post the virality of the video, music composer Yashraj Mukhate tweaked the original video and gave a peppy musical twist to it. Here, take a look:

Later, netizens also borrowed the pawri girl’s catchy line and came up with their own “pawri” memes and jokes.