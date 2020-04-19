‘Police in Santa Claus mode’: Delhi cops celebrate 4-yr-old’s birthday amid lockdown

Since being shared online, the post has garnered several likes and comments with many praising the heartwarming gesture. Since being shared online, the post has garnered several likes and comments with many praising the heartwarming gesture.

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the police personnel in several states have been seen wearing different hats — from distributing food to raising awareness through creative means. Recently, Delhi police won praise online after the cops went the extra mile to cheer a little girl on her birthday. The picture of the heartwarming gesture went viral on social media after it was shared online.

On the occasion of the four-year-old’s birthday, the police personnel arranged for a birthday cake and celebrated the event by inviting her friends to the community kitchen at the labour camp in Chandan Hulla village. In the pictures that have gone viral, the children can be seen wearing masks as well as maintaining social distance during the occassion.

Today on birthday of a 4-year-old girl child, who is residence of a jhuggi, in Buddh Bazar Delhi a cake was arranged by @DelhiPolice and ensured that her birthday is celebrated at labour camp, Chandanhola.. Social distancing followed !!! Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode … 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/sFFHJ2RYCY — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) April 18, 2020

“Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode,” tweeted a user Supriya Bhardwaj while sharing pictures of the birthday party organised by the police department. The post was later retweeted by the official Delhi Police account.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered several likes and comments, with many praising the heartwarming gesture.

That’s so sweet and admiring. Thank you @DelhiPolice — Maanik Sharma (@maaniksharma) April 18, 2020

Nice job by our police — Hardev Singh Ubha (@UbhaHardev) April 18, 2020

Great this is called real humanity — Dashrath singh INC 🇮🇳 (@SinghDashrath) April 18, 2020

@BhatZub54832146 Thats what india is all about love ♥️♥️🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Sagar Chadha (@SagarChadha18) April 18, 2020

Hats off you @DelhiPolice — Dilip Piprewar (@dilipkumar284) April 19, 2020

So nice to see this ! Real delight , god bless — Sharad Verma (@verma_sharad) April 18, 2020

