Sunday, April 19, 2020
‘Police in Santa Claus mode’: Delhi cops celebrate 4-yr-old’s birthday amid lockdown

"Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode," tweeted a user while sharing pictures of the birthday party organised by the Delhi Police. The post was later retweeted by the official Delhi Police account.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2020 6:02:50 pm
covid-19. coronavirus, delhi lockdown, delhi police, policeman heartwarming gesture, good news Since being shared online, the post has garnered several likes and comments with many praising the heartwarming gesture.

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the police personnel in several states have been seen wearing different hats — from distributing food to raising awareness through creative means. Recently, Delhi police won praise online after the cops went the extra mile to cheer a little girl on her birthday. The picture of the heartwarming gesture went viral on social media after it was shared online.

On the occasion of the four-year-old’s birthday, the police personnel arranged for a birthday cake and celebrated the event by inviting her friends to the community kitchen at the labour camp in Chandan Hulla village. In the pictures that have gone viral, the children can be seen wearing masks as well as maintaining social distance during the occassion.

“Today Police is in Santa Claus Mode,” tweeted a user Supriya Bhardwaj while sharing pictures of the birthday party organised by the police department. The post was later retweeted by the official Delhi Police account.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered several likes and comments, with many praising the heartwarming gesture.

