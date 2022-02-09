‘Cyber Crooks are on prowl, always’: Delhi Police uses Vodafone’s ZooZoo to talk about crimes

Remember ZooZoo from telecom company Vodafone’s ads. The black-and-white character from the ad is now back in a campaign by the Delhi Police to raise awareness about the rise of cybercrimes.

In the clip tweeted by the police, ZooZoo is seen mocking a crocodile with a fish and laughing hysterically. ZooZoo succeeds in dodging the crocodile once again but is attacked by the reptile in the third attempt and gobbled up. An embedded caption says, “having fun online… hackers waiting for one wrong move.

Watch the video:

The law enforcement agency captioned the clip, “Cyber Crooks are on prowl, always. Be Safe.#DelhiPoliceCares #Cybersecurity @Cyberdost @DCP_CCC_Delhi”.

The funny yet thought-provoking clip has garnered more than 3,000 views since being shared on February 7. “Very nice way to communicate the message,” commented a user.

Very nice way to communicate the message — amber sinha (@AmberSinha291) February 7, 2022

Good initiative for awareness — Rajveer Sharma (@jdbw78) February 8, 2022

The Vodafone ad with the tagline “Can’t take calls? Set busy message” dates back to 2009 and was a hit among Indian users since then.

The Delhi Police held a Twitter live session on cybercrimes on February 4. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit/ IFSO) KPS Malhotra answered netizens’ queries on the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. The police force often shares informative yet quirky posts on cybercrime on the micro-blogging platform.

Before this, the Delhi Police grabbed attention with a witty reply to netizens’ not-so-serious queries about Covid-19 restrictions. To the question, “Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask?”, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”