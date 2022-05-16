‘No way home…’: Delhi Police relies on Multiverse of Madness to get its message across

The latest Marvel release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has not only created a huge buzz online, it has also minted big bucks in India and internationally. Now, the Delhi Police has also joined the bandwagon of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer to get its message across.

The law enforcement agency shared an image on Twitter showing liquor being poured into a glass. Referring to Spider-Man No Way Home, which also flirted with the multiverse, the handle came up with the pun, “Don’t fall into the Multiverse of Madness” and “There is No Way Home.”

Delhi Police also gave a quirky caption to the post by bringing in the MCU movies, Spider-Man Far from Home and Spiderman: No Way Home. “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’! Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’

#nowayhome.”

The tweet has struck a chord among netizens. “Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read,” a user applauded the handle. Another user wrote, “Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication!”

Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read 😂 https://t.co/hMBG2ipwGQ — ✨Moonshine✨🇮🇳 (@RupalVishal_N) May 13, 2022

Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication! #DelhiPolice https://t.co/Qf7KCQ59ox — Arunima Malik (@ArunimaMalik17) May 13, 2022

Someone has hired a new content writer! https://t.co/nmLqTIhPCS — Mayank Barolia (@mayankbarolia) May 13, 2022

Of late, netizens around the world started a spoiler-free campaign and came up with their own ‘This Was My Multiverse Of Madness’ trend. They shared complicated crossovers from the time when the multiverse was still an alien concept for us all.

Indian users even traced back to the early 2000s and shared hilarious instances of the multiverse in Ramayan and in films with the leading stars of the day.