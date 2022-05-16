scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

‘No way home…’: Delhi Police relies on Multiverse of Madness to get its message across

Delhi Police also gave a quirky caption to the post by bringing in the MCU movies, Spider-Man Far from Home and Spiderman: No Way Home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 6:36:05 pm
Delhi Police, Multiverse of madness, Doctor strange, drunk driving, Delhi police meme, indian expressThe law enforcement agency shared an image on Twitter showing liquor being poured into a glass.

The latest Marvel release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has not only created a huge buzz online, it has also minted big bucks in India and internationally. Now, the Delhi Police has also joined the bandwagon of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer to get its message across.

The law enforcement agency shared an image on Twitter showing liquor being poured into a glass. Referring to Spider-Man No Way Home, which also flirted with the multiverse, the handle came up with the pun, “Don’t fall into the Multiverse of Madness” and “There is No Way Home.”

Delhi Police also gave a quirky caption to the post by bringing in the MCU movies, Spider-Man Far from Home and Spiderman: No Way Home. “If you’re ‘Far From Home’ don’t fall into the ‘#MultiverseOfMadness’ or you will find ‘No Way Home’! Don’t Drink & Drive for a safe ‘#Homecoming’
#nowayhome.”

The tweet has struck a chord among netizens. “Shouldn’t they get the award for the best meme creator. Their tweets are fun to read,” a user applauded the handle. Another user wrote, “Love how the police is getting so on point with their communication!”

Of late, netizens around the world started a spoiler-free campaign and came up with their own ‘This Was My Multiverse Of Madness’ trend. They shared complicated crossovers from the time when the multiverse was still an alien concept for us all.

Indian users even traced back to the early 2000s and shared hilarious instances of the multiverse in Ramayan and in films with the leading stars of the day.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement