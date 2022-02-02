Delhi Police’s message against drunk driving comes with a ‘Simpsons’ clip

Police departments across the country have found the ideal tool in social media to disseminate important messages in a quirky ways. The law enforcement agencies have found followers for their witty posts that also get message across.

In one such post, Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a clip from American animated sitcom Simpsons to urge people not to drink and drive. One of the characters in the sitcom is seen punching his friend to prevent him from driving drunk.

The message at the beginning of the clip says, “Friends don’t let friends drive drunk.” One of the main characters in the sitcom, Homer Simpson, stops his friend Barney Gumble from driving after having his favourite Duff Beer. Simpson asks Gumble, “Buddy, give me your key, you are too drunk to drive.” Irked, Gumble says “I am fine.” Simpson who is aggressive and protective towards his loved ones, punches Gumble while saying, “You leave me no option.”

See the post:

The caption of the tweet read, “Gaadi Tera Bhai Nahi Chalayega. The Simpsons do not support Drunk Driving, and so does #DelhiPolice.#DelhiPoliceCares#RoadSafety#SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha @CPDelhi @MORTHIndia.”

The 13-second clip posted on January 29 has garnered over 3,000 views so far. Earlier, in January this year, Delhi Police left netizens laughing with a savvy and witty reply to a query on social distancing.

The question was: Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask? To this, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”