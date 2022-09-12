Delhi Police pokes fun at Pakistan cricket team in tweet about road safety

To make a point about road safety, Delhi Police referred to a moment from the Asia Cup final match on Twitter on Monday, with cricket being one of the most popular sports in the subcontinent.

The law enforcement agency used a clip from the September 11 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in which Pakistani cricketers Asif Ali and Shadab Khan collided with each other and missed an important catch. This missed catch gave Sri Lanka an advantage of six runs and helped them inch closer to the Asia Cup trophy, which they eventually won.

Delhi Police shared the clip along with the song “Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo” from the film Mera Naam Joker to drive home the importance of making a move after carefully looking for obstructions around oneself. This tweet has gathered over 33,000 likes and over five lakh views since it was posted.

“@DelhiPolice this is savage,” wrote a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Full marks for creativity🤣👏🏻👏🏻”.

However, not all cheeky takes on cricket icons by police have gone down well with the public.

In March 2021, a tweet by Uttarakhand police that poked fun at Virat Kohli’s low performance during India vs England T20 series left many uncomfortable. After drawing flak online, police deleted the tweet.