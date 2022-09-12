scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Delhi Police pokes fun at Pakistan cricket team in tweet about road safety

Pakistan dropped two important catches in the Asia Cup match with Sri Lanka that led to the latter's victory.

Delhi police tweets, Delhi police asia cup tweet, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup, Asia cup 2022, Pakistan dropped catch Asia cup final, Indian expressOn Sunday, Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup trophy against Pakistan by 23 runs.

To make a point about road safety, Delhi Police referred to a moment from the Asia Cup final match on Twitter on Monday, with cricket being one of the most popular sports in the subcontinent.

The law enforcement agency used a clip from the September 11 match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, in which Pakistani cricketers Asif Ali and Shadab Khan collided with each other and missed an important catch. This missed catch gave Sri Lanka an advantage of six runs and helped them inch closer to the Asia Cup trophy, which they eventually won.

ALSO READ |NZ Police’s sassy post warning public about Team India has Netizens laughing out loud

Delhi Police shared the clip along with the song “Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo” from the film Mera Naam Joker to drive home the importance of making a move after carefully looking for obstructions around oneself. This tweet has gathered over 33,000 likes and over five lakh views since it was posted.

“@DelhiPolice this is savage,” wrote a Twitter user. Another user wrote, “Full marks for creativity🤣👏🏻👏🏻”.

However, not all cheeky takes on cricket icons by police have gone down well with the public.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...

In March 2021, a tweet by Uttarakhand police that poked fun at Virat Kohli’s low performance during India vs England T20 series left many uncomfortable. After drawing flak online, police deleted the tweet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:15:12 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Lightning strikes kill 4 tribal farm labourers

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement