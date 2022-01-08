scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Must Read

Delhi Police plays with cricket puns in hilarious tweet about weekend curfew

Delhi Police was responding to queries regarding weekend curfew through a Twitter Q&A session.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 8, 2022 12:01:56 pm
Delhi police funny tweet response weekend curfewIn recent years the law-enforcement forces have realised the importance of social media engagement and have established their sharp online presence. (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter)

To combat the surging Covid-19 infections triggered by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew earlier this week. In response to this, the Delhi Police held a virtual Q&A session that aimed to quell confusion and doubts about the restrictions that will be in place on Saturday and Sunday.

Also read |Delhi Police to hire social media agency to increase reach, popularity

As is the nature of the online audience, the law enforcement agency received some not-so-serious queries. However, instead of ignoring them, the Delhi Police replied to one in a savvy and witty way, leaving Neflizins laughing.

The question was: Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask? To this, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”

The terms “silly point” and “extra cover” are fielding positions in cricket. By subtly using the word “catching”, Delhi Police cautioned people against breaking the curfew or else they will be apprehended and faced with consequences.

In recent years, law-enforcement agencies have realised the importance of social media engagement and have established their sharp online presence. They not only engage with user comments and replies, but also participate in viral trends and challenges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Jan 08: Latest News