Delhi Police plays with cricket puns in hilarious tweet about weekend curfew

To combat the surging Covid-19 infections triggered by the Omicron variant, the Delhi government announced a weekend curfew earlier this week. In response to this, the Delhi Police held a virtual Q&A session that aimed to quell confusion and doubts about the restrictions that will be in place on Saturday and Sunday.

As is the nature of the online audience, the law enforcement agency received some not-so-serious queries. However, instead of ignoring them, the Delhi Police replied to one in a savvy and witty way, leaving Neflizins laughing.

The question was: Can we play cricket with social distancing and mask? To this, the police replied, “That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’.”

The terms “silly point” and “extra cover” are fielding positions in cricket. By subtly using the word “catching”, Delhi Police cautioned people against breaking the curfew or else they will be apprehended and faced with consequences.

Keeping #COVID19 in mind, Weekend Curfew shall be imposed in Delhi tomorrow onwards. If you have any questions related to it, #DelhiPolice will answer them. Please drop your queries in comments or tweet it us using #CurfewFAQ@CPDelhi#DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/CySSo1tipu — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 6, 2022

That’s a ‘Silly Point’, Sir. It is time to take ‘Extra Cover’. Also, #DelhiPolice is good at ‘Catching’. https://t.co/tTPyrt4F5H — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) January 7, 2022

Superb! Delhi Police wins my heart with this!!

More Power to you @DelhiPolice https://t.co/8lyfcaOj6x — Balraj Singh (@DayalRasoolpur) January 7, 2022

Humor in adversity https://t.co/fMOpyMTXCR — Sanjiv Bhutani (@Colonel_Special) January 8, 2022

There is no way to ‘run’.Who Does not follow the guidelines will must ‘out’.#DelhiPolice @DelhiPolice https://t.co/nalysrBYZG — Shreyansh 🇮🇳 (@286AHindu) January 8, 2022

Delhi Police trying to become meme police 😂🙂 https://t.co/UcpyfKuS9W — Spidey (@bhgwa_spidey) January 8, 2022

In recent years, law-enforcement agencies have realised the importance of social media engagement and have established their sharp online presence. They not only engage with user comments and replies, but also participate in viral trends and challenges.