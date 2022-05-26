scorecardresearch
Delhi Police offer ‘one-room sets’, but it’s not what you think

The sarcastic post that mimicked an ad for room vacancy was posted by the official Twitter account of the Delhi Police.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 2:50:42 pm
Delhi police tweet, Delhi police room for rent, Delhi police room vacancy, Delhi police funny tweet, Indian ExpressThe Twitter account of the Delhi Police often makes humorous posts to put awareness messages about important issues like cyber security and road safety.

On Wednesday, a post on the official Twitter account of the Delhi Police left many netizens confused. 

The post that mimicked an advertisement for room vacancy was a description of a jail cell. While tweeting the “advertisement”, the Delhi Police wrote, “’Book’ your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!” 

The post, titled ‘Rooms Vacant’, read: Some “features” available for “one room sets available on sharing and individual basis” were “Fully CCTV campus with 24×7 security by armed personnel” and “well ventilated (you can actually wave at other occupants)”.

The mock advertisement also had a column that mentioned: “Recreational facilities” available at the jail cell.

The post has gathered over 2,500 likes on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “You are correct, but there are always hidden conditions with every offer. Disclaimer nhi dala 🤣”

Another Twitter user said, “Whoever is your digital media partner or employee, give him some leeway in the salary.. too good”. 

The Twitter account of the Delhi Police often makes humorous posts to put awareness messages about important issues like cyber security and road safety. The law enforcement agency also interacts with the public in their signature social media savvy humour through their Twitter handle. 

 

