Delhi Police offer ‘one-room sets’, but it’s not what you think

On Wednesday, a post on the official Twitter account of the Delhi Police left many netizens confused.

The post that mimicked an advertisement for room vacancy was a description of a jail cell. While tweeting the “advertisement”, the Delhi Police wrote, “’Book’ your space. Possession soon. The living offer you certainly CAN resist!”

The post, titled ‘Rooms Vacant’, read: Some “features” available for “one room sets available on sharing and individual basis” were “Fully CCTV campus with 24×7 security by armed personnel” and “well ventilated (you can actually wave at other occupants)”.

The mock advertisement also had a column that mentioned: “Recreational facilities” available at the jail cell.

What’s going on? Either account is hacked or Delhi police is offering Jail as a staying place. — kanika Rastogi😊 (@KanikaRastogi10) May 25, 2022

Love this dark humour !! Keep it up.

It brings a refreshing change in Policing approach. — Khalil Ahmed (@khalilhyderabad) May 25, 2022

This is hilarious. @DelhiPolice u guys have nailed it. pic.twitter.com/n2fjj7PNvb — Anubhav Chauhan (@anubhav2974) May 25, 2022

Brilliant — Amar Sinha, IN (@SenseandC_sense) May 25, 2022

Too good, what dark humor 😜 — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@arjunbirsahi) May 25, 2022

The post has gathered over 2,500 likes on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “You are correct, but there are always hidden conditions with every offer. Disclaimer nhi dala 🤣”

It is obviously a much needed witty joke, but people are going to get serious about it. https://t.co/DVvw44hbXa — Manasvi Sareen (@ManasviSareen) May 26, 2022

You are correct, but there are always hidden conditions with every offer. Disclaimer nhi dala 🤣 https://t.co/TUCwXw4YUs — Harkesh (@meher9812) May 26, 2022

Whoever is your digital media partner or employee, give him some leeway in the salary.. too good https://t.co/YE8G1MZ83P — राप चांडूस (@Bitter_EnderAF) May 26, 2022

Another Twitter user said, “Whoever is your digital media partner or employee, give him some leeway in the salary.. too good”.

The Twitter account of the Delhi Police often makes humorous posts to put awareness messages about important issues like cyber security and road safety. The law enforcement agency also interacts with the public in their signature social media savvy humour through their Twitter handle.