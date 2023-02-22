Delhi Police cop wows the internet with his rendition of ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’. Amaal Mallik reacts

There have been many times when men in the armed forces or police have stunned everyone with their soulful voice or musical skills. Now, a video of a Delhi Police cop is going viral for singing ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’ in his melodious voice.

Delhi cop Rajat Rathor has written in his Instagram bio that he is a singer, writer and composer. The cop has more than 45,000 followers on the platform where he regularly posts videos showcasing his musical talent. In a video posted three days ago, Rathor is seen singing the song from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania that was originally sung by Arijit Singh.

Also playing the guitar and performing on stage in full uniform, Rathor seems to have sung the song at an official function. “Pov – You are following your passion and Duty at the same time,” Rathor wrote as a text insert on the video.

Watch the video below:

The clip has amassed a massive 26 million views since being posted, making it viral. Rathor tagged music director and singer Amaal Mallik who had composed the song.

Mallik reacted to the video as he wrote, “Incredible thank you.” “That’s what the swag of indian forces. A great salute to you all,” said another. “This make me feel that where anywhere we go our passion will be always with us, keep it up,” complimented a third. “These young minds might change the system, I hope,” wrote another.

In October last year, a Pune cop had gone viral for his beautiful rendition of the song ‘Desh Mere’ that was part of the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The Twitter account of Pune City Police posted the clip of Constable Sagar Ghorpade singing the song that was originally sung by Arijit Singh.