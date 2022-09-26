Delhi Police advise people to drive in their lane in unique way

Delhi Police often use cricket references in their social media posts. On Monday, while making a point about the importance of driving in one’s lane, the Delhi Police shared a clip of the last ball from Sunday’s India vs Australia match in which Hardik Pandya hit the boundary in the final over to secure a thrilling victory for the Men in Blue.

“Lane Driving is Safe Driving! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai. As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai! #INDvAUS #INDvsAUST20,” Delhi Police tweeted with the match clip.

In their caption, the police force incorporated major highlights from the match. They included names of players like Axar Patel who took three wickets, Virat Kohli who scored 63 runs, Suryakumar Yadav who made 69 runs, and Hardik Pandya who scored the winning runs in the final over.

Lane Driving is Safe Driving ! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai. As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai!#INDvAUS#INDvsAUST20 pic.twitter.com/3Dz9K0uZ5a — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 25, 2022

Kya baat delhi police 👌👌👌👌👌😀😀😀 — Mahendra singh (@mahendras846) September 25, 2022

😀😀😀 बहुत सही — Nitin Tiwari (@ntntiwari32) September 25, 2022

#DelhiPolice in all new avatar…

Never seen such creative posts and texts from them… Good job..

👏👏 https://t.co/4hqv4oc3I6 — The Delhiite (@InnocentDelhite) September 26, 2022

What about honking and vehicles mounted by DJ speakers on the roads making our life miserable.

When you sleep peacefully at home we sit in our beds the entire night suffering this noise pollution.

Is it not your duty to help us 🙏🙏 https://t.co/ADeB56cM6a — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) September 26, 2022

Seems like Admin is cricket fan good one — ᴩʀᴀᴛɪᴋꜱʜᴀ ᴩᴀɴᴅᴇy (@pratiksha12_) September 25, 2022

Commenting on Delhi Police’s cricket-related post, a Twitter user remarked, “Seems like Admin is cricket fan good one”. Another person wrote, “#DelhiPolice in all-new avatar… Never seen such creative posts and texts from them… Good job.. 👏👏”.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team in a tweet about road safety by sharing clips from an Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in which the latter dropped two important catches.