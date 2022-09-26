scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Delhi Police advise people to drive in their lane in unique way

On Sunday, the Indian cricket team won against Australia by six wickets during the final T20I match in Hyderabad.

Delhi Police often use cricket references in their social media posts. On Monday, while making a point about the importance of driving in one’s lane, the Delhi Police shared a clip of the last ball from Sunday’s India vs Australia match in which Hardik Pandya hit the boundary in the final over to secure a thrilling victory for the Men in Blue.

“Lane Driving is Safe Driving! Meanwhile, Bade Bade Matches Mei India Axar aisi Virat Jeet Haasil Karti Rehti Hai. As Team India shines like Surya, Hardik Badhai! #INDvAUS #INDvsAUST20,” Delhi Police tweeted with the match clip.

In their caption, the police force incorporated major highlights from the match. They included names of players like Axar Patel who took three wickets, Virat Kohli who scored 63 runs, Suryakumar Yadav who made 69 runs, and Hardik Pandya who scored the winning runs in the final over.

Commenting on Delhi Police’s cricket-related post, a Twitter user remarked, “Seems like Admin is cricket fan good one”. Another person wrote, “#DelhiPolice in all-new avatar… Never seen such creative posts and texts from them… Good job.. 👏👏”.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police poked fun at the Pakistan cricket team in a tweet about road safety by sharing clips from an Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in which the latter dropped two important catches.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 05:06:58 pm
