Internet reacts to Delhi lockdown with a host of memes and jokes: ‘No entry of corona between 10 and 5’

Netizens took to Twitter, reacting with memes and jokes as the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the capital on Tuesday. The curbs have been put in place to control the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew, starting today, will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. The movement of essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed, officials said. The moves come days after Maharashtra imposed a full lockdown on weekends and imposed fresh restrictions which will last through April.

As soon as the news of night curfew broke on the internet, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on the matter. Take a look at some of it here:

#NightCurfew started in delhi Le Street Dogs – pic.twitter.com/0TIgVnTs1H — ” स त् या सु र ” 🔱 (@SatyaAsur) April 6, 2021

Delhi govt to Corona pic.twitter.com/hQ8Jv3fzrk — Danish Jain (@Dwansyou) April 6, 2021

Delhi government is like Morning walk is allowed with Corona but no chill at night #NightCurfew https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Check this news https://t.co/n38Rmj4f78 pic.twitter.com/yMlSL1OoE1 — shivam (@shivam37655479) April 6, 2021

screaming go corona go was more efficient — Nivashini🦋🇮🇳🇫🇷 (@jailnahijanahai) April 6, 2021

Night curfew in Delhi from 10 PM to 5 AM.#COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/MOOoQ6pz9q — Subhayan Chakraborty শুভায়ন চক্রবর্তী (@Subhayan_ism) April 6, 2021

10 to 5 no entry to Corona in Delhi… — Gif wala (@Gif_baaz) April 6, 2021

A proposal to bring back the curfew was sent to the Chief Minister’s office on Monday after several discussions within the government over the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a Delhi Police crackdown against banquet halls, restaurants and night clubs over Covid violations.

India, on Monday, reported 96,982 fresh coronavirus cases and 446 related deaths. The country’s active case tally now stands at 7,88,223. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)