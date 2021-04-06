scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Internet reacts to Delhi lockdown with a host of memes and jokes: ‘No entry of corona between 10 and 5’

The curbs, starting today, will be from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

New Delhi
April 6, 2021 2:56:11 pm
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Delhi, Delhi night curfew, Fresh nigh curfew Delhi, latest night curfew Delhi, Aravind Kejriwal, Delhi coronavirus updates, Covid-19 second wave, Indian Coronavirus updates, Trending news, Indian Express news.As soon as the news of night curfew broke the internet, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on the matter.

Netizens took to Twitter, reacting with memes and jokes as the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the capital on Tuesday. The curbs have been put in place to control the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The night curfew, starting today, will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. The movement of essential services and emergency movement of vehicles will be allowed, officials said. The moves come days after Maharashtra imposed a full lockdown on weekends and imposed fresh restrictions which will last through April.

As soon as the news of night curfew broke on the internet, many took to Twitter, sharing memes and jokes on the matter. Take a look at some of it here:

A proposal to bring back the curfew was sent to the Chief Minister’s office on Monday after several discussions within the government over the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a Delhi Police crackdown against banquet halls, restaurants and night clubs over Covid violations.

India, on Monday, reported 96,982 fresh coronavirus cases and 446 related deaths. The country’s active case tally now stands at 7,88,223. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

