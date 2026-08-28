‘Gurgaon to Meerut in 8 hours’: Raksha Bandhan rush brings Delhi-NCR traffic to a standstill

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) was among the worst affected stretches, with traffic crawling at several points.

Festivals are often about spending time with family and with Raksha Bandhan being celebrated on a Friday this year, many people in Delhi-NCR planned to make the most of the long weekend by travelling home or visiting relatives.

That, however, led to a chaotic Thursday evening on the roads in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon witnessed heavy traffic as people rushed out of NCR ahead of the festival, even as regular office-hour traffic added to the congestion.

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) was among the worst affected stretches, with traffic crawling at several points. Videos recorded from high-rise residential societies overlooking the expressway showed seemingly endless lines of vehicles stuck on the road.